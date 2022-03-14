Kia ora,

I thought some people might be interested in this (note I don't work for or represent the Commerce Commission)

Who measures New Zealand’s broadband performance? Measuring Broadband New Zealand (MBNZ) tests and reports on the performance of broadband providers and technologies every three months. The Commerce Commission is reviewing MBNZ and looking to update it too. Find out more about the 2022 Review of the MBNZ Programme and read the consultation document on their website.

They’ve created a feedback form, https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/Q3LPRS2. Give your views via the MBNZ Consumer Feedback form by 30 March 2022.