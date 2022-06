And here are a couple of scenarios.

First there are the unwanted emails meant for someone else where the wrong email address was provided.

I recently had to phone a US Bank to avoid a bad debtor score because someone had used my email address on a loan application.

In another case someone almost missed a flight because their e-tickets were sent to me

3rd where I can only respond if I login to their customer platform. I can't login as they only send password rests to the user's phone number. Their entire CSR process requires you to be logged in, or phone a per minute premium US number (ARGH)

Secondly there are actual messages meant to me, and aside from an unsubscribe button there is no way to interact without spending 10 minutes trying to find an actually contact email or phone number via their website.

And don't get me started on helping my relatives who aren't tech-savvy and generally give up (or call me) when they need help.

Am I alone here or is anyone else also frustrated?