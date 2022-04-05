Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsICT Policies and RegulationCommunity hotspot/WISP regulations and such
rhy7s

#295537 5-Apr-2022 08:28
A local trust is wanting to share a single fibre connection to tenants of something like an affordable living tiny house community they're wanting to establish. Is there anything I could point them to on any regulatory gotchas, fibre connections with appropriate ToS to accommodate sharing? Or any recommendations on WISPs that will support a private network where they won't be receiving income from each individual household? (They're planning on hotspots rather than managing subscriber client stations).

BlakJak
  #2897150 5-Apr-2022 11:19
The rules that apply will be the conditions of the General User Radio License (as unlicensed RF spectrum is likely to be in use) and what remains will be any local territorial authority regulations about mounting antennas on buildings, and practical limitations (such as cable length constraints for RF at such high frequencies). Along with any considerations around things like trenching and ducts for fibre runs.

 

 

A vendor such as https://www.gowifi.co.nz/ will probably be able to provide some generic advice about the wifi elements.




danfaulknor
Prodigi

  #2897173 5-Apr-2022 12:47
They will want to consider what happens if law enforcement comes knocking and wants to know which household is responsible for a certain IP/connections.

 

You could do something like RADIUS based hotspot logins and track which IPs are being assigned along with a local (CG)NAT implementation, to keep track of who has each local IP.

 

As for terms of service for the fibre connection, you're probably going to need a business plan.

 

Where are you located? You may be able to find a provider (like us) that will do an all in one solution for you - internet/routing/logins/wifi. Doesn't strictly need to be a WISP if you are just doing a hotspot style setup, rather than subscriber radios.




PolicyGuy
  #2897204 5-Apr-2022 14:24
danfaulknor:

 

They will want to consider what happens if law enforcement comes knocking and wants to know which household is responsible for a certain IP/connections.

 

 

This
As was illustrated last week by the "Young Nationals" guy who received a Harmful Digital Communications Act notice for something - as it turned out - his boarder did*.

 

You would be in exactly the same position and legally in the gun unless you had a means to demonstrate - to court evidence level - which of your downstream clients did the alleged Bad Thing.
You would be effectively setting yourself up as an Internet Service Provider, and that brings with it a bunch of legal liabilities.

 

I would be very careful

 

 

 

 

 

* see https://www.stuff.co.nz/national/politics/128196414/online-bullying-of-female-politicians-linked-to-young-nats-house



  #2897280 5-Apr-2022 18:41
Yep, that's why I suggested getting an existing ISP to set it up as an extension of their network, which @rhy7s somewhat mentioned as well. Doesn't need to be a WISP. It's less "they won't be receiving income from each individual household" and more a managed service with multi-user logins in mind.




BlakJak
  #2897285 5-Apr-2022 19:09
PolicyGuy:

danfaulknor:

 

They will want to consider what happens if law enforcement comes knocking and wants to know which household is responsible for a certain IP/connections.

 

 

This
As was illustrated last week by the "Young Nationals" guy who received a Harmful Digital Communications Act notice for something - as it turned out - his boarder did*.

 

You would be in exactly the same position and legally in the gun unless you had a means to demonstrate - to court evidence level - which of your downstream clients did the alleged Bad Thing.
You would be effectively setting yourself up as an Internet Service Provider, and that brings with it a bunch of legal liabilities.

 

I would be very careful

 

 

 

 

 

* see https://www.stuff.co.nz/national/politics/128196414/online-bullying-of-female-politicians-linked-to-young-nats-house

 

 

Not sure that obligation is as firm as you would think. Compare to free wifi scenarios.

 

 

TICSA might be a concern though. https://www.ncsc.govt.nz/ticsa/




