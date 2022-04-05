They will want to consider what happens if law enforcement comes knocking and wants to know which household is responsible for a certain IP/connections.

You could do something like RADIUS based hotspot logins and track which IPs are being assigned along with a local (CG)NAT implementation, to keep track of who has each local IP.

As for terms of service for the fibre connection, you're probably going to need a business plan.

Where are you located? You may be able to find a provider (like us) that will do an all in one solution for you - internet/routing/logins/wifi. Doesn't strictly need to be a WISP if you are just doing a hotspot style setup, rather than subscriber radios.