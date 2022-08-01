Radio Spectrum Management have made an announcement about opening up the 6 GHz spectrum for Wi-Fi.

"RSM has now made the 5925 – 6425 MHz frequency band available for Wireless Local Area Network (WLAN) services under the Low Power Indoor (LPI) use and the Very Low Power (VLP) Indoor and Outdoor regimes through the Radiocommunications Regulations (General User Radio License for Short Range Devices) Notice 2022. By adopting comparable conditions, this aligns with the approaches adopted in Australia, United Kingdom and Europe.

This decision follows our June 2021 consultation, where we invited interested parties to make submissions to our consultation paper WLAN Use in the 6 GHz Band on the future use of the 5925 – 7125 MHz frequency band.

In addition, we have made corrections to the conditions applying to the 5150 -5350 MHz band and have also extended the 57 – 66 GHz band to 57 – 71 GHz. This is to bring our provisions into line with other regions including Australia, Europe, and North America."

https://www.rsm.govt.nz/projects-and-auctions/completed-projects/wlan-use-in-the-6-ghz-band