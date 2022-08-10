Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsICT Policies and RegulationNZ law on breaking software encryption to repair devices (equivalent to US DMCA 1201)
KiwiNFLFan

1 post

Wannabe Geek


#299102 10-Aug-2022 21:48
Send private message

What is the law in New Zealand about circumventing technical prevention measures on a device or program, even if you're not doing anything illegal (e.g. you're repairing your car or tractor which uses proprietary software, and need to break the software encryption to carry out the repairs)?

 

In the United States, this is currently illegal under section 1201 of the Digital Millenium Copyright Act (DMCA), even if you're not infringing copyright, and can be punished with up to 5 years in prison and $500,000 in fines. Even distributing tools or information that helps someone circumvent access controls is prohibited under the DMCA. Manufacturers of devices use this to deliberately stop users from repairing their devices. For example, this article explains how wheelchair users in America are prohibited from repairing their chairs due to section 1201 of the DMCA.

 

What is the situation regarding this in NZ? Are you allowed to repair your car, wheelchair or John Deere tractor if it means circumventing digital access controls in these devices?

 

 

Create new topic
unowho08
49 posts

Geek

ID Verified

  #2953229 10-Aug-2022 22:23
Send private message quote this post

Refer to section 226 of the Copyright Act 1994.

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Google Bringing First Cloud Region to Aotearoa New Zealand
Posted 10-Aug-2022 08:51

ANZ To Move to FIS Modern Banking Platform
Posted 10-Aug-2022 08:28

GoPro Hero10 Black Review
Posted 8-Aug-2022 17:41

Amazon to Acquire iRobot
Posted 6-Aug-2022 11:41

Samsung x LIFE Picture Collection Brings Iconic Moments in History to The Frame
Posted 4-Aug-2022 17:04

Norton Consumer Cyber Safety Pulse Report: Phishing for New Bait on Social Media
Posted 4-Aug-2022 16:50

Microsoft Announces New Solutions for Threat Intelligence and Attack Surface Management
Posted 3-Aug-2022 21:54

Seagate Addresses Hyperscale Workloads with Enterprise-Class Nytro SSDs
Posted 3-Aug-2022 21:50

Visa Launching Eco-friendly Payment Solutions in New Zealand
Posted 3-Aug-2022 21:48

NCR Delivers Services to Run Bank of New Zealand ATM Network
Posted 30-Jul-2022 11:06

New HP Portfolio Supports New Era of Hybrid Work
Posted 28-Jul-2022 17:14

Harman Kardon Launches Citation MultiBeam 1100 Soundbar
Posted 28-Jul-2022 17:10

Nanogirl Labs Launches Creator Project
Posted 28-Jul-2022 17:05

Marvel Snap Launches as an Action Collectible Card Game
Posted 26-Jul-2022 17:46

Jabra Talk 65 Review
Posted 26-Jul-2022 17:31


Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 