KiwiNFLFan

What is the law in New Zealand about circumventing technical prevention measures on a device or program, even if you're not doing anything illegal (e.g. you're repairing your car or tractor which uses proprietary software, and need to break the software encryption to carry out the repairs)?

In the United States, this is currently illegal under section 1201 of the Digital Millenium Copyright Act (DMCA), even if you're not infringing copyright, and can be punished with up to 5 years in prison and $500,000 in fines. Even distributing tools or information that helps someone circumvent access controls is prohibited under the DMCA. Manufacturers of devices use this to deliberately stop users from repairing their devices. For example, this article explains how wheelchair users in America are prohibited from repairing their chairs due to section 1201 of the DMCA.

What is the situation regarding this in NZ? Are you allowed to repair your car, wheelchair or John Deere tractor if it means circumventing digital access controls in these devices?