I am getting scam calls almost daily offering me investment products. They call from a call centre in either India or Phillipines, but have a local 09 number.

The latest batch is coming from the 09 871 66xx range.

I assume someone purchased a block of numbers from a telco here, and then uses them for some sort of VOIP service, and they ultimately land up in the hands of these call centre scammers.

Anyway, where can we report such abuse of NZ numbers?