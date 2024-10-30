Posting here as I know this will interest some Geekzoners

InternetNZ have opened up a 4-week consultation period on what to do about the conflicted domain names out there (blocking .nz registrations for around 1,300 domain names).

The general new approach being considered is to generally release the conflicted names with a couple of exceptions/conditions.

Whether you agree, disagree, or want to be part of the consultation - make sure your voice is heard - as this is the only time to have your input!

https://internetnz.nz/nz-domains/nz-policies/consultations-have-your-say