Seeing more requests like the below that encourage insecure transmission of identity documents. For providers that don't use services like RealMe or Identity Check, are there options that give the client more control over their personal information in this process?

Ongoing Customer Due Diligence (OCDD) checks for existing customers. This process is essential ... to comply with the Anti-Money Laundering and Countering Financing of Terrorism (AML/CFT) Act, we kindly request your cooperation in providing the following details for Ongoing Customer Due Diligence purposes:

Proof of Identity (Name and Date of Birth):

The records on the Companies Office Register indicate there has been a change in the particulars of directorship and shareholding, as such we require an up-to-date valid copy of an official government-issued identification document (e.g., passport, driver’s license) that includes the full name and date of birth