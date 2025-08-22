Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsICT Policies and RegulationEmergency services receive cellular location capability boost
freitasm

BDFL - Memuneh
79387 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

#321499 22-Aug-2025 13:42
Send private message quote this post

Press release:

 

 

New Zealand’s emergency services are getting digital technology that will rapidly speed up the process for locating people at risk, say Police Minister Mark Mitchell and Associate Health Minister Casey Costello. 

 

The new technology, the Device Location Information (DLI) service, can be used by emergency services to locate the mobile phone of a person who has not called 111 themselves but there are grave fears for their health or safety.

 

“When every second counts, having access to real time digital technology is a game changer for our emergency services, and for public safety,” Mr Mitchell says.

 

“This will be a very useful tool for search and rescue operations, for example when someone is reported missing in the bush. Provided they’re carrying a mobile device that’s switched on and connected to a cellular network, emergency services can use the DLI service to get immediate access to information about the area they are in and send help.”

 

Associate Minister of Health Casey Costello says the new system will also assist people experiencing health emergencies.

 

“This service can also help if a call is transferred to an emergency service from another operator. For example, if someone on the phone to Healthline falls unconscious and the call drops, then the Device Location Information service can locate the mobile device they were calling from and send this information to ambulance teams,” Ms Costello says.

 

“Our emergency services do a great job, handling over two million calls for help each year.  This new capability will help them find people more quickly when speed is of the essence,” says Mr Mitchell.

 

The new streamlined capability is a significant improvement on the current process which requires manual requests to be made to mobile network operators and relies on them having people on call 24/7 to assist. 

 

Device Location Information can be used by Fire and Emergency New Zealand, Wellington Free Ambulance, Police, and Hato Hone St John. Maritime New Zealand and New Zealand Search and Rescue can request Device Location Information through Police.

 

In line with the Telecommunications Information Privacy Code, rigorous processes are in place to ensure this new tool is used appropriately and transparently. This includes a two-step process to authorise use of the DLI service and transparently reporting on when and why it has been used. 

 

 

About the service and how it works.




Please support Geekzone by subscribing, or using one of our referral links: Quic Broadband (free setup code: R587125ERQ6VE) | Samsung | AliExpress | Wise | Sharesies 

 

Create new topic
freitasm

BDFL - Memuneh
79387 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #3406446 22-Aug-2025 13:43
Send private message quote this post

From the TCF:

 

 

Police Minister Mark Mitchell has today announced a capability boost for New Zealand’s emergency services to help them find people who are at risk by rapidly locating their mobile device.  

 

“The Telecommunications Forum supports the launch of the Device Location Information (DLI) service by Next Generation Critical Communications (NGCC)," says CEO Paul Brislen. 

 

“About one in five calls to emergency services are from someone reporting serious concerns about a friend or family member who is lost or missing and not in communication. The DLI service will save lives by enabling the emergency services to respond faster by locating the mobile phone of these people to more effectively dispatch help.” 

 

The DLI service is a streamlined replacement for a process where the emergency services had to make a manual request to mobile network operators to locate a phone. This manual approach could take some time – and in an emergency, every second counts.  

 

“Provided a caller has a mobile phone that is connected to a cellular network then emergency services can use the DLI service to immediately access the information they need to send help”, explains Brislen. 

 

The TCF supports the privacy and transparency checks and balances that have been put in place by the mobile network operators, the emergency services and Next Generation Critical Communications (NGCC) who deliver the service. 

 

NGCC is also responsible for delivering the Public Safety Network’s cellular services, now being used by around 25,000 frontline responders in NZ Police, Fire and Emergency NZ, Wellington Free Ambulance and Hato Hone St John. The services are enabled by a world-leading multi-network national solution being delivered by Hourua - a Spark and One NZ joint venture 

 




Please support Geekzone by subscribing, or using one of our referral links: Quic Broadband (free setup code: R587125ERQ6VE) | Samsung | AliExpress | Wise | Sharesies 

 



freitasm

BDFL - Memuneh
79387 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #3406447 22-Aug-2025 13:44
Send private message quote this post





Please support Geekzone by subscribing, or using one of our referral links: Quic Broadband (free setup code: R587125ERQ6VE) | Samsung | AliExpress | Wise | Sharesies 

 

Create new topic








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2025 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright
 