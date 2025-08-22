Press release:

New Zealand’s emergency services are getting digital technology that will rapidly speed up the process for locating people at risk, say Police Minister Mark Mitchell and Associate Health Minister Casey Costello.

The new technology, the Device Location Information (DLI) service, can be used by emergency services to locate the mobile phone of a person who has not called 111 themselves but there are grave fears for their health or safety.

“When every second counts, having access to real time digital technology is a game changer for our emergency services, and for public safety,” Mr Mitchell says.

“This will be a very useful tool for search and rescue operations, for example when someone is reported missing in the bush. Provided they’re carrying a mobile device that’s switched on and connected to a cellular network, emergency services can use the DLI service to get immediate access to information about the area they are in and send help.”

Associate Minister of Health Casey Costello says the new system will also assist people experiencing health emergencies.

“This service can also help if a call is transferred to an emergency service from another operator. For example, if someone on the phone to Healthline falls unconscious and the call drops, then the Device Location Information service can locate the mobile device they were calling from and send this information to ambulance teams,” Ms Costello says.

“Our emergency services do a great job, handling over two million calls for help each year. This new capability will help them find people more quickly when speed is of the essence,” says Mr Mitchell.

The new streamlined capability is a significant improvement on the current process which requires manual requests to be made to mobile network operators and relies on them having people on call 24/7 to assist.

Device Location Information can be used by Fire and Emergency New Zealand, Wellington Free Ambulance, Police, and Hato Hone St John. Maritime New Zealand and New Zealand Search and Rescue can request Device Location Information through Police.

In line with the Telecommunications Information Privacy Code, rigorous processes are in place to ensure this new tool is used appropriately and transparently. This includes a two-step process to authorise use of the DLI service and transparently reporting on when and why it has been used.