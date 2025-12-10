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ForumsICT Policies and RegulationThe govt.nz app
freitasm

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#323512 10-Dec-2025 12:53
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https://www.govt.nz/about/the-govt-nz-app/ (Android and iOS)

 

 

 

 

The Government has today released an app to make it easier and safer for people to access government services, Digitising Government and Public Service Minister Judith Collins says.

 

“The Govt.nz app provides a secure option for people to access government information and services from their mobile phones,” Ms Collins says.

 

“This is an important milestone in our work to ensure we have a digital public service that is customer-focused, efficient, and future-ready.”

 

Upon release, the app will provide:

 

    Access to trusted information and services from across government.
    The ability to customise your experience by saving services most relevant to you to your personal dashboard.
    Emergency warnings from trusted sources like the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) and Fire and Emergency.  

 

“The app released today is just the start. Over the coming months additional features will be added, including secure messaging and notifications, and a digital wallet to hold identity credentials like licences and qualifications,” Ms Collins says.

 

“I look forward to seeing New Zealanders benefit from these improvements as we continue to expand the app’s capabilities. 

 

“Participation will always be optional, and people will continue to be able to access government services in a range of ways. Our goal is to offer an option that is secure and convenient, while maintaining the highest standards of safety.” 

 

The Govt.nz app is now available for download on both iOS and Android platforms.

 




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freitasm

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  #3442320 10-Dec-2025 12:54
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Not a good start. Tried installing it on an OPPO X9 device, brand new, running Android 16 with November 2025 updates.

 

"This device does not meet the govt.nz requirements"

 

 




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  #3442323 10-Dec-2025 13:01
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Same for me on a Samsung S20

freitasm

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  #3442324 10-Dec-2025 13:02
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For anyone seeing problems: https://www.govt.nz/about/the-govt-nz-app/feedback/

 

 




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  #3442326 10-Dec-2025 13:05
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Installed onto both of my phones, Samsung Galaxy A25 and A35 and both worked without issue. 




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  #3442328 10-Dec-2025 13:08
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freitasm: Not a good start. Tried installing it on an OPPO X9 device, brand new, running Android 16 with November 2025 updates.

 

"This device does not meet the govt.nz requirements"

 

Well... works on iPhone (join us).

 

But seems to be awfully pointless for now.




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  #3442329 10-Dec-2025 13:09
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Doesn't meet security requirements, yes I'm unlocked bootloader but that's actually so I can keep updating as my drive went out of software support over two years ago.

 

A 900 dollar device shouldn't need to be replaced so often.

 
 
 
 

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  #3442331 10-Dec-2025 13:12
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All good iPhone 11 iOS 26.1

 

Pity its just a propaganda and wiki app atm... 

 

 




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  #3442332 10-Dec-2025 13:18
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Batwing:

 

Doesn't meet security requirements, yes I'm unlocked bootloader but that's actually so I can keep updating as my drive went out of software support over two years ago.

 

 

I disagree. An unlocked bootloader or rooted device means credentials could be forged, so it makes sense to not allow it on these devices.

 

But at least in my case is a brand new, out-of-the-box, fully updated device.

 

 

 

Batwing:

 

A 900 dollar device shouldn't need to be replaced so often.

 

 

I agree.




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  #3442342 10-Dec-2025 13:38
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michaelmurfy:

 

freitasm: Not a good start. Tried installing it on an OPPO X9 device, brand new, running Android 16 with November 2025 updates.

 

"This device does not meet the govt.nz requirements"

 

Well... works on iPhone (join us).

 

But seems to be awfully pointless for now.

 

 

Working fine on my Samsung S25. But yeah, so far seems to be a government branded Sistema box. Just what I needed!




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  #3442347 10-Dec-2025 14:00
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freitasm:

 

Batwing:

 

Doesn't meet security requirements, yes I'm unlocked bootloader but that's actually so I can keep updating as my drive went out of software support over two years ago.

 

 

I disagree. An unlocked bootloader or rooted device means credentials could be forged, so it makes sense to not allow it on these devices.

 

But at least in my case is a brand new, out-of-the-box, fully updated device.

 

 

 

Batwing:

 

A 900 dollar device shouldn't need to be replaced so often.

 

 

I agree.

 

 

 

 

Agree on rooting, there's usually separate detection for that and I haven't rooted for years (heh)

 

Bootloader being unlocked is such a small attack surface though it's a check box excercise that more and more apps are employing and all I see happening is more and more users unable to access services.

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  #3442348 10-Dec-2025 14:03
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It's installed ok on my phone (Fairphone 4).    But like other people have already said; the current feature set is underwhelming.   I guess when the other promised features get added later on.  It might become useful to me in 6 months or so.  

 
 
 
 

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  #3442356 10-Dec-2025 14:26
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Doesn’t really do anything. It’s just a bunch of shortcuts to different pages. Like the IRD link doesn’t even take you directly to a sign in page. In this respect, it’s actually almost worse than the Govt.nz website itself. 

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  #3442359 10-Dec-2025 14:46
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Mostly good.

The app and launcher icon is blank under my usual standard theme. I guess the app does not yet use adaptive icons or whatever is required to survive themes.

It seemed happy without location permission after giving me a couple of prompts. Marks for that one : ).

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  #3442421 10-Dec-2025 15:49
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Works ok on iOS 26.2 RC

 

At the moment I like the NZTA app more, although that is more specialist.




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freitasm

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  #3442423 10-Dec-2025 15:54
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TwoSeven:

 

Works ok on iOS 26.2 RC

 

At the moment I like the NZTA app more, although that is more specialist.

 

 

Why bother with a new government app for digital ID? What a waste of money. Just use the Android and iOS wallets for that.

 

Everything else in the app is... not needed.




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