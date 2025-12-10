https://www.govt.nz/about/the-govt-nz-app/ (Android and iOS)

The Government has today released an app to make it easier and safer for people to access government services, Digitising Government and Public Service Minister Judith Collins says.

“The Govt.nz app provides a secure option for people to access government information and services from their mobile phones,” Ms Collins says.

“This is an important milestone in our work to ensure we have a digital public service that is customer-focused, efficient, and future-ready.”

Upon release, the app will provide:

Access to trusted information and services from across government.

The ability to customise your experience by saving services most relevant to you to your personal dashboard.

Emergency warnings from trusted sources like the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) and Fire and Emergency.

“The app released today is just the start. Over the coming months additional features will be added, including secure messaging and notifications, and a digital wallet to hold identity credentials like licences and qualifications,” Ms Collins says.

“I look forward to seeing New Zealanders benefit from these improvements as we continue to expand the app’s capabilities.

“Participation will always be optional, and people will continue to be able to access government services in a range of ways. Our goal is to offer an option that is secure and convenient, while maintaining the highest standards of safety.”

The Govt.nz app is now available for download on both iOS and Android platforms.