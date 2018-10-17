Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsAndroidHuawei Mate 20 and Mate 20 Pro
Krishant007

1403 posts

Uber Geek


#242228 17-Oct-2018 08:12
Send private message

Just announced.

 

Is there any word on NZ availability or pricing?

 

A question to existing Mate 10 or P20 Pro users. How has the software faired over the past year. Has the phone slowed down? Or are the Huawei claims of no lag for 18 months true?

 

 

View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic
 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6 | ... | 46
Quinny
754 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

  #2109758 17-Oct-2018 13:59
Send private message

Mate 10, zero slowdown and continual updates inc one today (tho these are likely the google security ones). Love my phone.

Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Free kids accounts - trade shares and funds (NZ, US) with Sharesies.
mrgsm021
964 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2109790 17-Oct-2018 14:43
Send private message

So far so good with my Mate 10 Pro.

 

Was not expecting frequent updates based on my previous experience with P9 but was pleasantly surprised with the frequency of updates coming through.

 

Looking forward to getting Pie with EMUI 9

freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
74091 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #2110008 17-Oct-2018 19:48
Send private message

New Zealand launch event tomorrow and I will have more information then.




Support Geekzone by subscribing, making a donation. or using one of our referral links: Sharesies | Goodsync  | Mighty Ape | Norton 360 | Lenovo laptops 

 

freitasm on Keybase | My technology disclosure

 

 

 

 

 

 



hio77
'That VDSL Cat'
12970 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Voyager
Subscriber

  #2110022 17-Oct-2018 20:08
Send private message

Dual standby 4G is pretty cool to have oh and cat 18 for those show off speedtests!

 

i expect NZ stock will be the single sim variant though.




#include <std_disclaimer>

 

Any comments made are personal opinion and do not reflect directly on the position my current or past employers may have.

 

 

hairy1
3162 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2110231 18-Oct-2018 09:17
Send private message

@freitasm What time does the launch kick off?




My views (except when I am looking out their windows) are not those of my employer.

freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
74091 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #2110233 18-Oct-2018 09:18
Send private message

It is an evening thing...




Support Geekzone by subscribing, making a donation. or using one of our referral links: Sharesies | Goodsync  | Mighty Ape | Norton 360 | Lenovo laptops 

 

freitasm on Keybase | My technology disclosure

 

 

 

 

 

 

LH44
9 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #2110280 18-Oct-2018 09:33
Send private message

Preorders for the Mate 20 and Mate 20 Pro will be available on Spark and 2Degrees from the 19th of October with devices in store from November 2nd. The Mate 20 will retail for $1199 with the Mate 20 Pro starting at $1499

 

 

 

(according to the herald)



NikT
1698 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2110426 18-Oct-2018 12:21
Send private message

hio77:

 

i expect NZ stock will be the single sim variant though.

 

 

Surprisingly enough, both Mate 20 and Mate 20 Pro are dual SIM for NZ.




Product Manager @ PB Tech

Smartphones @ PB Tech | Headphones @ PB Tech

myndlyz
471 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2110459 18-Oct-2018 12:48
Send private message

I'm extremely interested in the huawei mate 20 x. Hopefully it's going to be launched here too.

Krishant007

1403 posts

Uber Geek


  #2110462 18-Oct-2018 12:55
Send private message

Does the Mate 20 Pro have regional variants with different antenna bands? Curious if the NZ model would work in USA.

LH44
9 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #2110478 18-Oct-2018 13:24
Send private message

So far, it appears there are only two variants of each phone(LYA-L29 & LYA-L09) for the Mate20 pro. It seems the only real difference between them are just the dual sim/nano SD vs Independent SD card slot. 

 

In terms of antenna bands on both variants appear to be the same with mixed success based on which carrier you are with in the states, check out the below link :)

 

 

 

https://www.kimovil.com/en/frequency-checker/US/huawei-mate-20-pro 

hio77
'That VDSL Cat'
12970 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Voyager
Subscriber

  #2110481 18-Oct-2018 13:26
Send private message

NikT:

 

hio77:

 

i expect NZ stock will be the single sim variant though.

 

 

Surprisingly enough, both Mate 20 and Mate 20 Pro are dual SIM for NZ.

 

 

The official model? really?




#include <std_disclaimer>

 

Any comments made are personal opinion and do not reflect directly on the position my current or past employers may have.

 

 

NikT
1698 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2110510 18-Oct-2018 14:24
Send private message

myndlyz:

 

I'm extremely interested in the huawei mate 20 x. Hopefully it's going to be launched here too.

 

 

Mate 20 X doesn't have band 28 unfortunately.




Product Manager @ PB Tech

Smartphones @ PB Tech | Headphones @ PB Tech

myndlyz
471 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2110519 18-Oct-2018 15:02
Send private message

NikT:

 

myndlyz:

 

I'm extremely interested in the huawei mate 20 x. Hopefully it's going to be launched here too.

 

 

Mate 20 X doesn't have band 28 unfortunately.

 

 

 

 

Bummer.

 

I'm no longer interested in the huawei mate 20 x. 

Linux
9075 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2110538 18-Oct-2018 15:14
Send private message

NikT:

 

myndlyz:

 

I'm extremely interested in the huawei mate 20 x. Hopefully it's going to be launched here too.

 

 

Mate 20 X doesn't have band 28 unfortunately.

 

 

Say whatttttttttttttttt? No way!

 

John

 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6 | ... | 46
View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic





News and reviews »

New HP Portfolio Supports New Era of Hybrid Work
Posted 28-Jul-2022 17:14

Harman Kardon Launches Citation MultiBeam 1100 Soundbar
Posted 28-Jul-2022 17:10

Nanogirl Labs Launches Creator Project
Posted 28-Jul-2022 17:05

Marvel Snap Launches as an Action Collectible Card Game
Posted 26-Jul-2022 17:46

Jabra Talk 65 Review
Posted 26-Jul-2022 17:31

Huawei Watch D Review
Posted 26-Jul-2022 17:26

Huawei Introduces Watch Fit 2
Posted 14-Jul-2022 17:06

Huawei Launches Watch D in New Zealand
Posted 14-Jul-2022 17:05

Spark announces sale of 70% of TowerCo
Posted 12-Jul-2022 08:46

D-Link G415 4G Smart Router Review
Posted 27-Jun-2022 17:24

New Zealand Video Game Sales Reaches $540 Million
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:49

GitHub Copilot Generally Available to All Developers
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:37

Logitech G Introduces the New Astro A10 Headset
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:20

Fitbit introduces Sleep Profiles
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:11

Synology Introduces FlashStation FS3410
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:04








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.










RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 