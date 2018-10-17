Krishant007

Is there any word on NZ availability or pricing?
A question to existing Mate 10 or P20 Pro users. How has the software faired over the past year. Has the phone slowed down? Or are the Huawei claims of no lag for 18 months true?
Mate 10, zero slowdown and continual updates inc one today (tho these are likely the google security ones). Love my phone.
So far so good with my Mate 10 Pro.
Was not expecting frequent updates based on my previous experience with P9 but was pleasantly surprised with the frequency of updates coming through.
Looking forward to getting Pie with EMUI 9
Preorders for the Mate 20 and Mate 20 Pro will be available on Spark and 2Degrees from the 19th of October with devices in store from November 2nd. The Mate 20 will retail for $1199 with the Mate 20 Pro starting at $1499
(according to the herald)
hio77:
i expect NZ stock will be the single sim variant though.
Surprisingly enough, both Mate 20 and Mate 20 Pro are dual SIM for NZ.
I'm extremely interested in the huawei mate 20 x. Hopefully it's going to be launched here too.
Does the Mate 20 Pro have regional variants with different antenna bands? Curious if the NZ model would work in USA.
So far, it appears there are only two variants of each phone(LYA-L29 & LYA-L09) for the Mate20 pro. It seems the only real difference between them are just the dual sim/nano SD vs Independent SD card slot.
In terms of antenna bands on both variants appear to be the same with mixed success based on which carrier you are with in the states, check out the below link :)
https://www.kimovil.com/en/frequency-checker/US/huawei-mate-20-pro
The official model? really?
myndlyz:
I'm extremely interested in the huawei mate 20 x. Hopefully it's going to be launched here too.
Mate 20 X doesn't have band 28 unfortunately.
Bummer.
I'm no longer interested in the huawei mate 20 x.
Say whatttttttttttttttt? No way!
