Hi All

Just in case your mobile phone gives up and you desperately need a new one. My wife's mobile gave up initially with a non stoppable bootloop.

Anyway we ordered a P4a on the 10th of April. It arrived yesterday, so 18 days later. Being held at costums and whatever other delays. It was bought from an online shop in NZ(supposedly) and came from AU(supposedly).

So if you are desperate better go and buy in the shop here.