ForumsAndroidRecommend a media player for Android Auto
peejayw

1585 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

#284660 8-May-2021 08:03
With Play Music dead and YT Music wanting a subscription, what is a good music player that works on Android Auto? All I need is for it to play the music, I have installed on my phone, in a random manner, not interested in streaming. Thanks.




SepticSceptic
1982 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2703612 8-May-2021 08:13
I use MediaMonkey.
It's not the easiest app to figure out, I persevered and quite happy with it.

I do use MediaMonkey as my main PC music player as well so it all syncs up together nicely.





peejayw

1585 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #2703613 8-May-2021 08:16
Thanks for that. I was hoping to use something pretty simple, just play my music shuffled without too many bells and whistles.




Xile
128 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified

  #2703621 8-May-2021 09:03
After Play Music I tried a few apps but have settled on Musicolet.



peejayw

1585 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #2703623 8-May-2021 09:08
That looks like what I need, thanks.




