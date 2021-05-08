With Play Music dead and YT Music wanting a subscription, what is a good music player that works on Android Auto? All I need is for it to play the music, I have installed on my phone, in a random manner, not interested in streaming. Thanks.
Thanks for that. I was hoping to use something pretty simple, just play my music shuffled without too many bells and whistles.
After Play Music I tried a few apps but have settled on Musicolet.
That looks like what I need, thanks.
