Samsung Note 10, no more notifications.
#285849 21-May-2021 09:07
Ok so this little problem pops up a couple of days back, I'm no longer getting Gmail or Hotmail notifications while on mobile (phone calls and texts no issues) but as soon as I connect to wifi all notifications with the emails come through to my accounts, I've checked a number of my settings which all appear to in order, I've not done any updates or changes in the last week or so, just to confuse the matter more is I get some notifications from other apps, but only when I wake and open my notes home screen?

 

Any suggestions on what I can check.

 

 

 

Thanks

  #2710594 21-May-2021 10:38
I guess the obvious first question is, when you are not on Wi-Fi are you still receiving the actual emails from Gmail & Hotmail?

  #2710673 21-May-2021 11:28
Yes, but only when I manually check.

  #2710761 21-May-2021 12:43
Does your mail client have separate settings for when you are on mobile data, or roaming? Possibly it thinks you are roaming when you are not on wi-fi and is behaving differently.



  #2710797 21-May-2021 13:54
So what mail program are you using for your gmail and hotmail?

 

 

 

I found on my samsung phone, the gmail app just seems to go into a deep deep sleep and you only got emails and notifications when the phone was awake (in use).

 

This annoyed me a lot - what is the purpose of having a phone on you without receiving emails quickly....

 

Anyway - after googling and looking pretty hard on the internet - it didn't seem that uncommon - though not always consistent.

 

In the end I just started using the Samsung email client and I get emails immediately - even when the phone has gone to sleep.




  #2710851 21-May-2021 14:16
"I found on my samsung phone, the gmail app just seems to go into a deep deep sleep and you only got emails and notifications when the phone was awake (in use)"

This is the exact problem I'm having, but the thing is I've had my note for 6 months, I always set my phone up exactly the same every time without issue, so in this instance this started just a few days ago, without making any changes or anything! Doesn't make sense to me why it would do this, but agree it's super frustrating for this to happen, I want my messages to come through straight away, I'm now having to constantly open the apps to check, so as not to miss any important messages.

I'll check your suggestion for Samsung mail client.

  #2710885 21-May-2021 15:47
My first thought is whether a Data Saver or Battery Optimization feature is turned on? May pay to check they are not enabled.

 

Easy enough to accidentally enable and forget about

  #2710898 21-May-2021 17:25
"My first thought is whether a Data Saver or Battery Optimization feature is turned on? May pay to check they are not enabled."

Yeah I checked those settings, all is as it should be...however I can't seem to add Gmail or Hotmail as apps that Never Sleep, which I think is strange.



  #2711767 23-May-2021 16:43
Ok so an update on this issue, after countless hours on trying to resolve this really annoying problem I found a solution for my Hotmail account not sending notifications, I uninstalled Outlook app and installed Samsung's own email client app, that was a instant fix, ok brilliant I'm on the right path,but for the life of me i could not "fix" Gmail, so as a last resort I removed one of my Gmail accounts and then "tried" to add the account back, to see if this would help, well do you think I could do that, no way said uncle google, that's right, no way could I add it back, WT☆! Ok so I think I'll add it back into Samsung's own email client, nope wouldn't let me do it there either, wow I'm thinking this is getting out of control, so no notification when on mobile data, and now i can't add email accounts! Didn't matter how I tried to do it, everytime it would get no further then add your password page and then time out, now I had no problem accessing the said account on my pc or my old phone, so I knew it had to be some issue with my Note 10,but what?
Well..time to take it somewhere else, so I took it down to my local 2deg store, no go there, everything is as it should be, ok so down to spark where the phone was brought from, nope no go there as well (honestly they were absolutely useless!cannot believe how bad their technical skills are, who employs these people!)
so that only leaves Samsung's own store
( Sylvia park)
Wow, now these guys know their stuff,they actually knew exactly what to do, aparently quite a few people with this issue across the range of phones.
So the solution was easy, they connected my phone to their laptop and installed the very latest software (I had all ready done what I thought was the latest a month or so ago) they then rebooted the phone into safe mode and we were able to add my account back into both Gmail app and Samsung's own email app,then rebooted the phone again and "boom" we are back in business, all notifications back on mobile data,plus easily add and remove email accounts.

