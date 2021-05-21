Ok so this little problem pops up a couple of days back, I'm no longer getting Gmail or Hotmail notifications while on mobile (phone calls and texts no issues) but as soon as I connect to wifi all notifications with the emails come through to my accounts, I've checked a number of my settings which all appear to in order, I've not done any updates or changes in the last week or so, just to confuse the matter more is I get some notifications from other apps, but only when I wake and open my notes home screen?
Any suggestions on what I can check.
Thanks