

Ok so an update on this issue, after countless hours on trying to resolve this really annoying problem I found a solution for my Hotmail account not sending notifications, I uninstalled Outlook app and installed Samsung's own email client app, that was a instant fix, ok brilliant I'm on the right path,but for the life of me i could not "fix" Gmail, so as a last resort I removed one of my Gmail accounts and then "tried" to add the account back, to see if this would help, well do you think I could do that, no way said uncle google, that's right, no way could I add it back, WT☆! Ok so I think I'll add it back into Samsung's own email client, nope wouldn't let me do it there either, wow I'm thinking this is getting out of control, so no notification when on mobile data, and now i can't add email accounts! Didn't matter how I tried to do it, everytime it would get no further then add your password page and then time out, now I had no problem accessing the said account on my pc or my old phone, so I knew it had to be some issue with my Note 10,but what?

Well..time to take it somewhere else, so I took it down to my local 2deg store, no go there, everything is as it should be, ok so down to spark where the phone was brought from, nope no go there as well (honestly they were absolutely useless!cannot believe how bad their technical skills are, who employs these people!)

so that only leaves Samsung's own store

( Sylvia park)

Wow, now these guys know their stuff,they actually knew exactly what to do, aparently quite a few people with this issue across the range of phones.

So the solution was easy, they connected my phone to their laptop and installed the very latest software (I had all ready done what I thought was the latest a month or so ago) they then rebooted the phone into safe mode and we were able to add my account back into both Gmail app and Samsung's own email app,then rebooted the phone again and "boom" we are back in business, all notifications back on mobile data,plus easily add and remove email accounts.