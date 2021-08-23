The problem

My UK Bank - Clydesdale, has recently merged with Virgin Money and rebranded to Virgin Money including their app which is required for authentication in Internet Banking.

The app Virgin Money Mobile Banking is not available in the NZ Play Store. I have tried to follow the on-line workarounds from the web for installing apps from other countries as follows:

Installed Express VPN

Forced stop on Play Store

Clear cache and data

Activate VPN set to East London

I can search in a browser for the app but when I try to get to it in Play store it appears but says not available in your country. It still appears to think I am in NZ. Location is off in Settings.

Samsung A50 with Android 11. On 2 Degrees

Any thoughts, advice, processes etc gratefully received.