ForumsAndroidNeed to install a UK App
cshwone

878 posts

Ultimate Geek


#289263 23-Aug-2021 19:29
The problem

 

My UK Bank - Clydesdale, has recently merged with Virgin Money and rebranded to Virgin Money including their app which is required for authentication in Internet Banking.

 

The app Virgin Money Mobile Banking is not available in the NZ Play Store. I have tried to follow the on-line workarounds from the web for installing apps from other countries as follows:

 

Installed Express VPN

 

Forced stop on Play Store

 

Clear cache and data

 

Activate VPN set to East London

 

I can search in a browser for the app but when I try to get to it in Play store it appears but says not available in  your country. It still appears to think I am in NZ. Location is off in Settings.

 

Samsung A50 with Android 11. On 2 Degrees

 

Any thoughts, advice, processes etc gratefully received.

richms
25038 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2765652 23-Aug-2021 19:31
You need to make another google account in that country and install it from the play store when that user is the active one on the play store. Really annoying and give more points of intrusion to your device since any account has full control over the device so all your additional accounts need to be secured as well as your main google account.




Richard rich.ms

TENKAN
314 posts

Ultimate Geek
Inactive user


  #2765653 23-Aug-2021 19:34
Can you sideload the App, like from here
https://personal-clydesdale-bank-plc.en.aptoide.com/app

zocster
1910 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2765656 23-Aug-2021 19:35
What VPN? And can you link it here?



cshwone

878 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2765661 23-Aug-2021 19:51
@TENKAN Thanks

cshwone

878 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2765662 23-Aug-2021 19:51
zocster: What VPN? And can you link it here?

 

As per my original post Express VPN from the Play Store

antoniosk
2234 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2765717 24-Aug-2021 07:34
Try this:

 

https://support.google.com/googleplay/answer/7431675?hl=en&co=GENIE.Platform%3DAndroid

 

 

 

 




________

 

Antoniosk

 

 

jamesrt
1229 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2765721 24-Aug-2021 07:45
antoniosk:

Try this:


https://support.google.com/googleplay/answer/7431675?hl=en&co=GENIE.Platform%3DAndroid


 


 


The problem with this is it's only allowed 'once per year'; so you can't change it back to NZ until this time next year...



shk292
2329 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2765740 24-Aug-2021 08:48
The only problem with sideloading is knowing whether you can really trust this to be the genuine banking app, or a clever copy with a few backdoors or password loggers added.  Is there any way to be sure (genuine question)?

 

I also use a UK bank but have shied away from sideloading its app due to this niggling worry.  I don't need it for authentication (yet) but it would be nice.

jamesrt
1229 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2765759 24-Aug-2021 09:42
shk292:The only problem with sideloading is knowing whether you can really trust this to be the genuine banking app,

 

Perhaps enter into a conversation with the Bank's customer support; explain your situation, and ask them to email or upload into a secure site a copy of the app?

dt

dt
1070 posts

Uber Geek


  #2765760 24-Aug-2021 09:43
side loading a banking app would be a hard no for me

 

Have you tried contacting the bank to see if they have a supported work around other than web banking? 

cshwone

878 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2765761 24-Aug-2021 09:44
shk292:

 

The only problem with sideloading is knowing whether you can really trust this to be the genuine banking app, or a clever copy with a few backdoors or password loggers added.  Is there any way to be sure (genuine question)?

 

I also use a UK bank but have shied away from sideloading its app due to this niggling worry.  I don't need it for authentication (yet) but it would be nice.

 

 

 

 

I admit it's riskier than the Play Store but so far all appears good. Be interesting to see what happens when an update is available. The app appears in my app list so theoretically should be updated through the Play Store (possibly)

spmiller
22 posts

Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2765763 24-Aug-2021 09:47
If I recall correctly, the steps are:

 

     

  1. Put phone into flight mode, then re-enable wifi
  2. Connect to VPN
  3. Create a new Google account; because you're on the VPN it should create you a UK account
  4. Add this new account into the Play Store
  5. Install your bank app

 

Once your account is on the Play Store you shouldn't need to be connected to the VPN. Updates etc will come through OK on your normal connection.

timmmay
18385 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2765766 24-Aug-2021 09:48
You really need to talk to your bank about this. Either they support people living in other countries or they don't. If not, get a new bank. I wouldn't do any workarounds, and I especially wouldn't sideload any financial or banking app.

cshwone

878 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2765791 24-Aug-2021 10:23
Thank you @spmiller I uninstalled the sideloaded app, followed your instructions, and now have the app from the UK Play Store

