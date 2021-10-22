CycleTourer

Assuming you are only using phone 1 hour per day for web browsing and couple of short calls for 10 days, plenty of phones will last with the standard battery if you are turning it off in between times. This link gives you a good idea of battery usage on many different phones https://www.gsmarena.com/battery-test.php3.

I did a 10 day trip on back roads and trails, from North to South Tasmania, a couple of years ago with a Motorola Moto G 3rd Gen phone for mapping and GPS. Taking videos and photos along the way, I would get 4-5 days battery life keeping it in aeroplane mode during the day and turning off over night. I didn't use mobile phone service at all during that time and connected to WiFi hotspots when I came across them to send stuff out or check on things. I also had a little 2500ma battery bank to keep the phone topped up, but from memory it was really just a backup as I found places to charge the phone twice during the trip. From memory I started out with the assumption I could get through the 10 days without finding a charging station and just using the battery bank.

I'm looking at replacing my Motorola now, with the aim of using the replacement on cycle trips as well. Galaxy Xcover 4S is what I'm looking at, if I can get a used one for the right price, the latest model the Xcover 5 would be good too but more than I want to pay for a phone at the moment.

Advantages of the Xcover, one of the only phones that has a removable battery now and is water resistant, supposed to be more of an outdoor rugged phone, I would still keep it in a case. Standard lower res screen and processors, meaning enough to get things done but doesn't use more battery for pretty high res pixels etc compared to more high end phones. Samsung brand so should help with resale, however you are going to lose at least 25% selling it. Can't tell you what the screen performance outside is like since I haven't got one yet. Other advantage is it's small compared to most other phones now unless you pay for a Iphone mini thing. I don't see a lot of Xcover phones on Trademe which I assume is a good thing and people are hanging on to them.

Good reviews on the Xcover 4s here https://www.amazon.com/product-reviews/B07TP75452

Comparison of the three phones here (Moto and Xcovers) to give you an idea on specifications, unfortunately this site doesn't have battery life information for the Xcover phones https://www.gsmarena.com/compare.php3?&idPhone1=7247&idPhone2=9730&idPhone3=10718

PBtech have a sale this weekend with a small discount on the Xcover 5, they have them in store if there is a shop near you so you can touch one to see what it is like https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/MPHSAM155250/Samsung-Galaxy-Xcover-5-2021-Rugged-Dual-SIM-Smart



I've also found the Xcover 4S on Aliexpress and If I don't find one here in the next couple of months I might by from there https://www.aliexpress.com/item/1005002663881027.html

Just read your post again and realised your budget of $300 is after resale, so maybe the Xcover 5 would be it. Personally I wouldn't get too worried about getting a new phone, a late model one that has been well looked after that is only a couple of years old will do as the battery life will be fine. I bought the Moto G second hand and was 2 years old when I did my trip. Another advantage with the Xcover 4S you can buy a new battery for it and keep the old one as the back up.

Regarding "mobile provider", depends where you are going and when you expect/want data services on your trip. I think Spark has more rural coverage than the other two possibly. They should all do a monthly prepay that gives you enough data and calls for what you want, I use 2degrees and they have a no contract prepay monthly service, just buy it for a month and go.

If you are coming through Tauranga, you are welcome to a hot shower and bed, we are on "warmshowers.org" for cyclists. Should have our renovations finished before Xmas and space for cyclists again by then.