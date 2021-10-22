CycleTourer

Hi everyone,
As the subject line says, I need to buy a phone to take on a cycle touring trip I'm planning for next February.
I'm a retired embeddeds software developer and choose not to have a smartphone for privacy reasons. However, during the trip I'm going to need weather data and this seems a better idea than a tablet.
I'll only be doing web browsing during the trip, looking at a handful of websites (some graphical, some textual). All going well I could be 10 days between charge sites, so I want to keep the phone turned off except when I'm actually using it (once a day). If necessary (and possible) I'm totally happy to take the battery out; I've done this on previous trips with my dumb phone. I could also have a small power pack with me, but I know it won't allow me to go 10 days if the phone is on all the time. So, if the battery isn't removable then I have to be able to trust that the phone will stay off until I turn it on. (I know some phones like to turn themselves back on after a short period.)
Screen performance outside is obviously an important consideration. The only available shade is likely to be that provided by my body, with a little bit of help from the tent fabric.
As for connecting to the mobile provider, I'm assuming that these days any prepay SIM can be loaded with enough data for my needs. The trip will be max 3 weeks. (If anyone has recommendations of mobile carriers for the trip I'd love those too. I have no allegiance to any of our providers so will simply buy a SIM from whoever seems best. If necessary I can just connect when I'm in townships, so coverage hollows or low-throughput areas probably aren't a concern.)
I'm thinking of selling the phone on TradeMe after the trip, so resale potential is a factor, and allows me to go a bit higher in purchase price than I would otherwise. Not knowing what Android phones go for, new or used, it's hard to set a budget but I'd be happy to pay say $300 net (i.e. after resale). (Given the importance of battery life I don't want to buy a used one.)
Any help would be gratefully received from this smartphone newbie! 😀