Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsAndroidApp unavailable in (what Play Store thinks is) our region
kiwigander

221 posts

Master Geek

Subscriber

#291893 12-Dec-2021 10:14
Send private message

Hi all, looking for advice, as detailed as possible.

 

We are overseas (Netherlands) and will be here for most of the next 2-3 years, although we are hoping to return to NZ for a couple of months each NZ winter.

 

SWMBO would like to download and use an Android app from one of the local supermarket chains, which promises various discounts and freebies.  But she can't identify the app in a search on the Play Store.  She can find its iOS equivalent on her iPad, but can't install it: not available in our region.  (The supermarket is local, but apparently various systems think we're in NZ.)  I too can't get the app on my Android phone, or even identify it on in the Play Store.

 

We have local SIM cards in our phones, but apparently our Google accounts are identified as NZ-based and our selection of apps is tailored accordingly.

 

Google allows only one change of domicile per year, so if SWMBO changed her location with Google and we then needed an NZ-only app (say some new Covid-pass app) we'd be in trouble.

 

There was a thread many months ago about a similar problem with a banking app (more critical, obviously), the solution to which was to use a VPN to set up a new Google account, which would be seen as based where the phone was located, so the desired app could be installed.  Following this reasoning she installed Opera, then used the VPN to set up a new Gmail account with new credentials; and nothing changed.  Her phone still can't get the supermarket app she wants.

 

Suggestions?

 

Background info:

 

Her phone: Motorola G6 Play

 

App: Lidl Plus Rewards

 

 

Filter this topic showing only the reply marked as answer Create new topic
Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: You will find anything you want at MightyApe.
friendlymonkey
179 posts

Master Geek


  #2830575 12-Dec-2021 10:43

Download the apk from another app store

roobarb
518 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

  #2830577 12-Dec-2021 10:55
Send private message

Hi, yes when an app publisher puts their app in the stores they tick which regions it should be available in. 

 

I have managed to do similar but I quickly found it frustrating and confusing. On IOS I had to create a new Apple user in the new region and sign into that region on the device. You should be able to have multiple different accounts on the same device, one per region of interest. It does mean you have to log out and sign in again to get updates from another region. Only one is considered active at a time.

 

It does also mean that trying to use Apple-Single-Sign-on across multiple regions can be a nightmare, because you are two different people according to Apple. This is also a major frustration where Banking apps (eg N26) want to be closely tied with your phone for authentication, but to get around the regions you have to have a virtual Doppelgänger leading a parallel life.

 

My simple solution (KISS) is I have one IOS phone with my NZ SIM and set up with NZ apps, and then a Dual SIM European Android phone set up for my location here with local SIM. So I have local banking apps etc on the Android phone.

 

Regards, R.

Senecio
1490 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #2830664 12-Dec-2021 12:32
Send private message

You have two options. Find the APK from a site that hosts them and sideload it or set up a new google account with a Netherlands home country.



richms
25106 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2830673 12-Dec-2021 13:13
Send private message

Just make a new google account and set it to that one when you are in the play store and you will see local apps. I have about 8 now for different countries to get the streaming apps etc onto my devices. A right pain but there are trademark concerns with the app names that google have to abide by when advertising it.




Richard rich.ms

robjg63
3465 posts

Uber Geek


  #2830820 12-Dec-2021 16:53
Send private message

https://support.google.com/googleplay/answer/7431675?hl=en&co=GENIE.Platform%3DAndroid

Looks like you can change the location.




Nothing is impossible for the man who doesn't have to do it himself - A. H. Weiler

Technofreak
5394 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2831030 12-Dec-2021 22:07
Send private message

robjg63:

Looks like you can change the location.

 

Yes, the OP already knows that if you read their post. The problem is Google only allows one location change per year and the OP will be changing locations more often than that.




Sony Xperia XA2 running Sailfish OS. https://sailfishos.org The true independent open source mobile OS 
Samsung Galaxy Tab S6
Dell Inspiron 14z i5

nzgeek
614 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2831076 13-Dec-2021 02:03
Send private message

I had this same issue after moving to Ireland. Although in my case, the problem was that I hved a family account with the country sweet as NZ, and you can't change the country on a family account.

I just created a second Google account using an email address from another provider (i.e. not Gmail) and logged in via that.

You can just create a new Gmail account, but that means a new account in your Gmail app that will only ever collect spam. Using a non-Gmail address avoid this.



kiwigander

221 posts

Master Geek

Subscriber

  #2831205 13-Dec-2021 09:28
Send private message

"Just make a new google account and set it to that one when you are in the play store"...

 

Thank you.  That was the missing link.  I didn't realise you could change Google accounts while within the Play Store.  (I don't use Gmail except for a few quite specific purposes, and SWMBO hardly uses it at all.  So we tend not to be aware of all these tricks.)  The Lidl app is now loaded and working.

Filter this topic showing only the reply marked as answer Create new topic





News and reviews »

Intel Arc A380 Graphics First Available in China
Posted 15-Jun-2022 17:08

JBL Introduces PartyBox Encore Essential Speaker
Posted 15-Jun-2022 17:05

New TVNZ+ streaming brand launches
Posted 13-Jun-2022 08:35

Chromecast With Google TV Review
Posted 10-Jun-2022 17:10

Xbox Gaming on Your Samsung Smart TV No Console Required
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01

Xbox Cloud Gaming Now Available in New Zealand
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01

HP Envy Inspire 7900e Review
Posted 9-Jun-2022 20:31

Philips Hue Starter Kit Review
Posted 4-Jun-2022 11:10

Sony Expands Its Wireless Speaker X-series Range
Posted 4-Jun-2022 10:25

Microsoft Updates Surface Laptop Go With 11th Gen Intel CPUs
Posted 2-Jun-2022 07:12

MSI Workstations, Business Laptops Exclusively Available From Ingram Micro New Zealand
Posted 31-May-2022 17:21

Seagate Serves Edge Security Applications With New Skyhawk AI Video-optimised Drive
Posted 31-May-2022 17:20

Dyson Gives Glimpse of Secret Robot Prototype
Posted 31-May-2022 17:15

Hisense Launches in New Zealand, With TVs and Home Appliances
Posted 31-May-2022 17:10

Logitech Introduces the Lift Vertical Ergonomic Mouse
Posted 31-May-2022 17:09








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 