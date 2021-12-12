kiwigander

Hi all, looking for advice, as detailed as possible.

We are overseas (Netherlands) and will be here for most of the next 2-3 years, although we are hoping to return to NZ for a couple of months each NZ winter.

SWMBO would like to download and use an Android app from one of the local supermarket chains, which promises various discounts and freebies. But she can't identify the app in a search on the Play Store. She can find its iOS equivalent on her iPad, but can't install it: not available in our region. (The supermarket is local, but apparently various systems think we're in NZ.) I too can't get the app on my Android phone, or even identify it on in the Play Store.

We have local SIM cards in our phones, but apparently our Google accounts are identified as NZ-based and our selection of apps is tailored accordingly.

Google allows only one change of domicile per year, so if SWMBO changed her location with Google and we then needed an NZ-only app (say some new Covid-pass app) we'd be in trouble.

There was a thread many months ago about a similar problem with a banking app (more critical, obviously), the solution to which was to use a VPN to set up a new Google account, which would be seen as based where the phone was located, so the desired app could be installed. Following this reasoning she installed Opera, then used the VPN to set up a new Gmail account with new credentials; and nothing changed. Her phone still can't get the supermarket app she wants.

Suggestions?

Background info:

Her phone: Motorola G6 Play

App: Lidl Plus Rewards