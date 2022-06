In response to some comments above:



I've been using Google Pay for years, and it has to be set up properly for contactless payments, yet I still have the vanishing shortcut issue, so it's not that.



Also not isolated to Android 10, as our phones here are all running Android 11.



Also not isolated to Samsung, as it's happening on Nokia devices (as mentioned above).



It has also been suggested that it relates to the Smart Lock feature, yet we don't use it and the issue still exists.





