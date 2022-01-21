Happy New Year everyone!

Ok, I know it is still a little early to be starting this thread since we are still weeks away from Unpacked announcement.

Rumour has it that Oceania region might be getting the Snapdragon version this time around:

https://www.gsmarena.com/samsung_galaxy_s22_series_regional_chipset_configurations_revealed-news-52786.php

Judging from tweets (which were subsequently deleted) from know leakster IceUniverse about the disappointing performance of the new Exynos 2200 CPU, this move may be a good thing.