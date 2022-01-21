Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsAndroidSamsung S22 Series announcements and owners' thread
mrgsm021

962 posts

Ultimate Geek


#293441 21-Jan-2022 11:56
Send private message quote this post

Happy New Year everyone!

 

Ok, I know it is still a little early to be starting this thread since we are still weeks away from Unpacked announcement.

 

Rumour has it that Oceania region might be getting the Snapdragon version this time around:

 

https://www.gsmarena.com/samsung_galaxy_s22_series_regional_chipset_configurations_revealed-news-52786.php

 

Judging from tweets (which were subsequently deleted) from know leakster IceUniverse about the disappointing performance of the new Exynos 2200 CPU, this move may be a good thing.

 

 

 

 

View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic
 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6 | ... | 57
Batman
Mad Scientist
27931 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2854562 21-Jan-2022 12:22
Send private message quote this post

I'm actually not worried which chip. All I want to know is will it have integrated pen and more than 10x optical zoom. If no to both then....




Involuntary autocorrect in operation on mobile device. Apologies in advance.

Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Shop Mighty Ape for electronics, games, computers books and more.
mrgsm021

962 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2854564 21-Jan-2022 12:26
Send private message quote this post

Batman: I'm actually not worried which chip. All I want to know is will it have integrated pen and more than 10x optical zoom. If no to both then....

 

With all the leaks and renders left right and centre these past few weeks, I'd say the S-Pen slot is pretty much a done deal and set in stone, the official announcement will be a mere formality really.

 

Not sure about the 10x Optical zoom though...

heavenlywild
4222 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2854566 21-Jan-2022 12:33
Send private message quote this post

Very exciting.

I'll be upgrading from the Note 9. It's ageing and it's time to be a pre-order customer again!

Snapdragon CPU, if rumours are correct, would be icing on the cake!



freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
74078 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #2854578 21-Jan-2022 13:16
Send private message quote this post

Save the date for the 8 March sent out to press.




Support Geekzone by subscribing, making a donation. or using one of our referral links: Sharesies | Goodsync  | Mighty Ape | Norton 360 | Lenovo laptops 

 

freitasm on Keybase | My technology disclosure

 

 

 

 

 

 

heavenlywild
4222 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2854637 21-Jan-2022 14:04
Send private message quote this post

freitasm:

Save the date for the 8 March sent out to press.



March or Feb? All reports say Feb?

freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
74078 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #2854650 21-Jan-2022 14:35
Send private message quote this post

heavenlywild:
freitasm:

 

Save the date for the 8 March sent out to press.

 



March or Feb? All reports say Feb?

 

 

Ooops, sorry - 8 February.

 

I was doing something else involving other dates at the same time as replying.




Support Geekzone by subscribing, making a donation. or using one of our referral links: Sharesies | Goodsync  | Mighty Ape | Norton 360 | Lenovo laptops 

 

freitasm on Keybase | My technology disclosure

 

 

 

 

 

 

gehenna
7360 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2854711 21-Jan-2022 17:10
Send private message quote this post

The Galaxy Unpacked trailer makes it clear that this will be the combo S and Note phone by slamming the two device silhouettes together into one.



networkn
27543 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2854728 21-Jan-2022 18:07
Send private message quote this post

gehenna: The Galaxy Unpacked trailer makes it clear that this will be the combo S and Note phone by slamming the two device silhouettes together into one.

 

Well, I was warned to wait and didn't and ended up with an S21 Ultra, when I could have had this, with a S-Pen.

 

How annoying.

 

 

heavenlywild
4222 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2854731 21-Jan-2022 18:24
Send private message quote this post

I've been more patient this time between drinks.

3.5 years since the Note 9. I finally can see without pixel peeping that the camera is no longer adequate.

Speed-wise I can't say it's slowing down so well down Sammy.

I'm in for the S22 Ultra. I've already bought screen protectors and covers from Ali in prep!

Gordy7
1526 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #2854736 21-Jan-2022 18:51
Send private message quote this post

... and covers from Ali in prep!

 

Which cover?.... Is there likely to be a magnet in the cover to to shut down the phone when the cover is closed? (Like in my S8+)




Gordy

 

My first ever network connection was a 1MHz AM crystal(OA91) radio receiver.

heavenlywild
4222 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2854753 21-Jan-2022 20:18
Send private message quote this post

Gordy7:

... and covers from Ali in prep!


Which cover?.... Is there likely to be a magnet in the cover to to shut down the phone when the cover is closed? (Like in my S8+)



Back cover only :)

mrgsm021

962 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2854765 21-Jan-2022 21:18
Send private message quote this post

Sadly, i am likely to miss out on replacing my S20U this year since wifey has decided to replace her N9 with Z Fold3 5G, so no money for S22U, sigh....

You guys enjoy your pre-orders when available, I'll be cheering you on from the sideline with envy and drool 😭🤤

johny007g
268 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2856591 26-Jan-2022 12:42
Send private message quote this post

Just seen on Samsung NZ site unpacked stream Feb. 10th

 

https://www.samsung.com/nz/

 

Looking forward to this😃

 

 




johny007g

WolfChop
141 posts

Master Geek


  #2857189 27-Jan-2022 15:11
Send private message quote this post

Hey guys, remember to register your interest to get $200 off pre-order on Samsung site.

 

No harm even if you plan to pre-order elsewhere.

mentalinc
2462 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2857191 27-Jan-2022 15:19
Send private message quote this post

Keen to see what wireless chargers are released given Samsung have killed off third party chargers fast charging. Hoping to buy the 45w that we expect to release to fast wireless charge my S21




CPU: AMD 5900x | RAM: GSKILL Trident Z Neo RGB F4-3600C16D-32GTZNC-32-GB | MB:  Asus X570-E | GFX: EVGA FTW3 Ultra RTX 3080Ti| Monitor: LG 27GL850-B 2560x1440

 

 

 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6 | ... | 57
View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic





News and reviews »

Huawei Introduces Watch Fit 2
Posted 14-Jul-2022 17:06

Huawei Launches Watch D in New Zealand
Posted 14-Jul-2022 17:05

Spark announces sale of 70% of TowerCo
Posted 12-Jul-2022 08:46

D-Link G415 4G Smart Router Review
Posted 27-Jun-2022 17:24

New Zealand Video Game Sales Reaches $540 Million
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:49

GitHub Copilot Generally Available to All Developers
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:37

Logitech G Introduces the New Astro A10 Headset
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:20

Fitbit introduces Sleep Profiles
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:11

Synology Introduces FlashStation FS3410
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:04

Intel Arc A380 Graphics First Available in China
Posted 15-Jun-2022 17:08

JBL Introduces PartyBox Encore Essential Speaker
Posted 15-Jun-2022 17:05

New TVNZ+ streaming brand launches
Posted 13-Jun-2022 08:35

Chromecast With Google TV Review
Posted 10-Jun-2022 17:10

Xbox Gaming on Your Samsung Smart TV No Console Required
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01

Xbox Cloud Gaming Now Available in New Zealand
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.










RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 