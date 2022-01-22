Looks like the roll out of this is taking quite a while.
Generally known online as OpenMedia, now working for Red Hat APAC as a Technology Evangelist and Portfolio Architect. Still playing with MythTV and digital media on the side.
Nope Still stuck on android 10 too
You can do it manually if you want to
https://www.techmesto.com/nokia-7-2-starts-receiving-android-11-upgrade-details-and-link-for-manual-install/
jamesrt: Huh: https://www.androidauthority.com/hmd-android-11-nokia-phones-mess-up-3079198/oh - Nokia did not take part in the 11 beta program. Says they learned from that mistake for 12.
gzt: As for your WearOS experience once again that's down to your device manufacturer similar to the Nokia scenario.
Sort-of; if you spend some time in the reddit /r/WearOS forum, you'll see many, many people who are completely frustrated with WearOS, and Google's lackadaisical support. Google Assistant in WearOS has been pretty much broken for 2 years now, across all devices and manufacturers, for the voice-activation functions. Google must carry a lot of the blame here.
Security updates, I'll admit, are probably mostly in the manufacturer camp to roll-out; but that's part of the problem, as far as I'm concerned.
My current watch is about the only current make/model *in the entire currrent wearos market* which both Google and the manufacturer have announced will receive WearOS 3 as an update; so one would think it would be well supported; but apparently not.
gzt: iPhone is very attractive now for updates and support life. Pretty amazing.
A single vendor across hardware and OS software does make long term support much easier, yes; and given I already use a MacBook, I may as well embrace the movement and drink the kool-aid! :-)
As of this morning, Android 11 update is now avaiable to install on my Nokia 7.2. Waiting until after the workday before install.
Does anyone want a couple of new Nokia 7.2 cases? I bought the cases then decided to buy a different phone. Somewhat flowery as it was for my wife. One looks as below, the other is similar but a bit more blue with light pink flowers. Just pay the postage. Message me.
No sign on my device. Let me know how your update goes.
I was hoping that someone else had installed it and reported back before I jumped in. 😀
I am with Vodafone, most 7.2's are with Spark, whic may explain the discrepancy.
I got the Dec security update last week (but its also part of Android 11 bundle)
FYI - It is Android 11 (V3.490)
I got Dec21 security a couple of days ago - Phone currently has both a Skinny SIM & Vodafone SIM; I don't think the SIM will make any difference.
What normally happens is a staged release; a certain percentage get it, then another (larger) percentage, then everyone else...
Would be interested to know if 11 makes VoLTE/Spark work; but again, not holding my breath.
Update process was fairly smooth and seems to have worked, at least the phone is up and running
The Install took about 5 minutes and so far so good. VO-Wifi seems to work, at least I was able to send a txt message with it enabled.
I had to restart MS launcher but so far so good
A month on how are you finding Android 11?
Still no sign of an update for my Nokia 7.2 on Skinny
