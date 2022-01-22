Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Nokia 7.2 owners - anyone got Android 11 update?
openmedia

2778 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

#293447 22-Jan-2022 13:10
Looks like the roll out of this is taking quite a while.

 




Rodders1nz
20 posts

Geek


  #2854854 22-Jan-2022 14:23
Nope Still stuck on android 10 too

 

You can do it manually if you want to 

 

 

 

https://www.techmesto.com/nokia-7-2-starts-receiving-android-11-upgrade-details-and-link-for-manual-install/ 

jamesrt
1238 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2854855 22-Jan-2022 14:24
Judging by the list of bugs, including not charging and no working internet in the forum; I'm fairly sure I don't want this update on my Nokia!

Actually, seriously considering switching to iPhone; had enough of Android sh*t now. WearOS also useless, despite my owning one of the most premier/flagship devices. 'Security Patch: March 2021" is just poor.

Sigh. Surely Google has the manpower to do this sort of thing right; and to assist their hardware vendors; but it seems like the worst-supported open-source project ever.

End-rant.

jamesrt
1238 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2854856 22-Jan-2022 14:34
Huh:

https://www.androidauthority.com/hmd-android-11-nokia-phones-mess-up-3079198/



gzt

gzt
13667 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2854858 22-Jan-2022 14:48
Imo this is a case of Nokia not prioritising 7.2 customers. As for your WearOS experience once again that's down to your device manufacturer similar to the Nokia scenario.

iPhone is very attractive now for updates and support life. Pretty amazing.

Looks like google have plans to influence hardware design to make it easier for manufacturers to offer faster and longer support if they wish to.

gzt

gzt
13667 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2854859 22-Jan-2022 14:50
jamesrt: Huh: https://www.androidauthority.com/hmd-android-11-nokia-phones-mess-up-3079198/
oh - Nokia did not take part in the 11 beta program. Says they learned from that mistake for 12.

jamesrt
1238 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2854895 22-Jan-2022 16:28
gzt: As for your WearOS experience once again that's down to your device manufacturer similar to the Nokia scenario.

 

Sort-of; if you spend some time in the reddit /r/WearOS forum, you'll see many, many people who are completely frustrated with WearOS, and Google's lackadaisical support.  Google Assistant in WearOS has been pretty much broken for 2 years now, across all devices and manufacturers, for the voice-activation functions.  Google must carry a lot of the blame here.

 

Security updates, I'll admit, are probably mostly in the manufacturer camp to roll-out; but that's part of the problem, as far as I'm concerned.

 

My current watch is about the only current make/model *in the entire currrent wearos market* which both Google and the manufacturer have announced will receive WearOS 3 as an update; so one would think it would be well supported; but apparently not.

gzt: iPhone is very attractive now for updates and support life. Pretty amazing.

 

A single vendor across hardware and OS software does make long term support much easier, yes; and given I already use a MacBook, I may as well embrace the movement and drink the kool-aid!  :-)

 

 

kennedyt
7 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #2860588 2-Feb-2022 11:48
As of this morning, Android 11 update is now avaiable to install on my Nokia 7.2. Waiting until after the workday before install. 



timmmay
18541 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2860602 2-Feb-2022 12:11
Does anyone want a couple of new Nokia 7.2 cases? I bought the cases then decided to buy a different phone. Somewhat flowery as it was for my wife. One looks as below, the other is similar but a bit more blue with light pink flowers. Just pay the postage. Message me.

 

 

 

openmedia

2778 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2860630 2-Feb-2022 13:32
kennedyt:

 

As of this morning, Android 11 update is now avaiable to install on my Nokia 7.2. Waiting until after the workday before install. 

 

 

No sign on my device. Let me know how your update goes.




kennedyt
7 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #2860644 2-Feb-2022 14:03
openmedia:

 

kennedyt:

 

As of this morning, Android 11 update is now avaiable to install on my Nokia 7.2. Waiting until after the workday before install. 

 

 

No sign on my device. Let me know how your update goes.

 

 

 

 

I was hoping that someone else had installed it and reported back before I jumped in. 😀

 

I am with Vodafone, most 7.2's are with Spark, whic may explain the discrepancy.

 

I got the Dec security update last week (but its also part of Android 11 bundle)

 

FYI - It is Android 11 (V3.490)

openmedia

2778 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2860657 2-Feb-2022 14:10
I've also recently applied the Dec security update.

 

My phone is on Skinny rather than Spark.




jamesrt
1238 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2860679 2-Feb-2022 14:31
I got Dec21 security a couple of days ago - Phone currently has both a Skinny SIM & Vodafone SIM; I don't think the SIM will make any difference.

 

What normally happens is a staged release; a certain percentage get it, then another (larger) percentage, then everyone else...

 

Would be interested to know if 11 makes VoLTE/Spark work; but again, not holding my breath.

 

 

kennedyt
7 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #2860806 2-Feb-2022 18:07
Update process was fairly smooth and seems to have worked, at least the phone is up and running

 

The Install took about 5 minutes and so far so good. VO-Wifi seems to work, at least I was able to send a txt message with it enabled.

 

I had to restart MS launcher but so far so good

gzt

gzt
13667 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2860807 2-Feb-2022 18:18
7.2 purchased from Spark, Dec security only for me. A11 not offered yet.

openmedia

2778 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2884895 11-Mar-2022 12:52
kennedyt:

 

Update process was fairly smooth and seems to have worked, at least the phone is up and running

 

The Install took about 5 minutes and so far so good. VO-Wifi seems to work, at least I was able to send a txt message with it enabled.

 

I had to restart MS launcher but so far so good

 

 

 

 

A month on how are you finding Android 11?

 

Still no sign of an update for my Nokia 7.2 on Skinny




