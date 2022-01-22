gzt: As for your WearOS experience once again that's down to your device manufacturer similar to the Nokia scenario.

Sort-of; if you spend some time in the reddit /r/WearOS forum, you'll see many, many people who are completely frustrated with WearOS, and Google's lackadaisical support. Google Assistant in WearOS has been pretty much broken for 2 years now, across all devices and manufacturers, for the voice-activation functions. Google must carry a lot of the blame here.

Security updates, I'll admit, are probably mostly in the manufacturer camp to roll-out; but that's part of the problem, as far as I'm concerned.

My current watch is about the only current make/model *in the entire currrent wearos market* which both Google and the manufacturer have announced will receive WearOS 3 as an update; so one would think it would be well supported; but apparently not.





gzt: iPhone is very attractive now for updates and support life. Pretty amazing.

A single vendor across hardware and OS software does make long term support much easier, yes; and given I already use a MacBook, I may as well embrace the movement and drink the kool-aid! :-)