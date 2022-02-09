Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Bluetooth keyboard with more than three devices?

gzt

gzt

13723 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

#293709 9-Feb-2022 16:01
Looking for a Bluetooth keyboard supporting more than three devices.

Logitech 780 supports max three

I intend to use it with iOS as well. Full size is not needed. Track pad nice to have not really needed

IronH
363 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2866616 11-Feb-2022 19:07
My wife uses a satechi keyboard that supports 4 devices

gzt

gzt

13723 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2867664 13-Feb-2022 15:54
That's useful. Do you happen to know if it works with Android? The specs on PB mention macos and iOS only.

kiwi_64
222 posts

Master Geek


  #2867811 13-Feb-2022 17:42
I note that the Satechi website (indirectly) mentions android support by way of Samsung S8 compatibility here:

 

https://support.satechi.com/hc/en-us/articles/360005122072-What-devices-and-operating-systems-is-it-compatible-with- 



IronH
363 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2867828 13-Feb-2022 19:03
gzt: That's useful. Do you happen to know if it works with Android? The specs on PB mention macos and iOS only.

 

yes, android, ios/ipados, macos, windows, chromebooks, virtually anything that supports bluetooth

