Looking for a Bluetooth keyboard supporting more than three devices.
Logitech 780 supports max three
I intend to use it with iOS as well. Full size is not needed. Track pad nice to have not really needed
My wife uses a satechi keyboard that supports 4 devices
I note that the Satechi website (indirectly) mentions android support by way of Samsung S8 compatibility here:
https://support.satechi.com/hc/en-us/articles/360005122072-What-devices-and-operating-systems-is-it-compatible-with-
gzt: That's useful. Do you happen to know if it works with Android? The specs on PB mention macos and iOS only.
yes, android, ios/ipados, macos, windows, chromebooks, virtually anything that supports bluetooth