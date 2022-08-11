Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsAndroidSamsung Galaxy Z Fold4 and Flip4 announcement and owners
freitasm

BDFL - Memuneh
74148 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

#299103 11-Aug-2022 07:50
Announced overnight. I was in Auckland this Tuesday for lunch with Samsung and had the opportunity to play with the new devices (including the Watch5, Watch5 Pro and the new Buds). Very slick devices. Minimal change in size compared to the Fold3 and Flip3 but speed up a bit. Worth noting the screen is a bit larger thanks to smaller bezels and a 1 TB option for the Samsung Galaxy Fold4. Interesting to note they come with Android 12 and the Fold3 has a launcher bar on the bottom, next to the navigation icons (when open).

 

 

 

 

 

 

 




Handsomedan
4845 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #2953271 11-Aug-2022 08:32
I do love the idea of a fold-out that becomes a mini-tablet, but can't get past the fact that there is always a crease in the middle. 

 

I also wish they'd implemented the S-Pen storage like they did on the older phones that had them...




Dingbatt
5867 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2953273 11-Aug-2022 08:33
Nice incremental changes on the Fold. Thinner bezels mean a ‘better’ aspect ratio, both folded and unfolded (imo). But still no internal S-Pen storage. Only an incremental price increase as well.

 

Will be sticking with the 3 for now I think.

 

Edit: I don’t even notice the crease any more.




freitasm

BDFL - Memuneh
74148 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #2953277 11-Aug-2022 08:40
Specs:

 

 

 

 




timmmay
18578 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2953284 11-Aug-2022 08:58
My wife would probably like the Flip, but the price is way too high.

heavenlywild
4227 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2953303 11-Aug-2022 09:31
Any news on the Watch 5 Pro? I can't seem to see anything on local pages regarding the Pro version of the watch.

