Announced overnight. I was in Auckland this Tuesday for lunch with Samsung and had the opportunity to play with the new devices (including the Watch5, Watch5 Pro and the new Buds). Very slick devices. Minimal change in size compared to the Fold3 and Flip3 but speed up a bit. Worth noting the screen is a bit larger thanks to smaller bezels and a 1 TB option for the Samsung Galaxy Fold4. Interesting to note they come with Android 12 and the Fold3 has a launcher bar on the bottom, next to the navigation icons (when open).