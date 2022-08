Hey all, looking at purchasing a new phone and came across the Sony Xperia 1 IV, Camera looks decent enough, Sony have kept the SD card slot, which is a major plus point for me.

https://www.dicksmith.co.nz/dn/buy/sony-xperia-1-iv-xq-ct72-5g-dual-sim-12gb-ram-256gb-black-04589771647073/

Planning on buying it from here.

Does anyone know if this will have any issues with 5G/VoLTE in NZ? From my own research on GSMarena it seems like it has the matching bandwidths for NZ 5G.

Thanks in advance!