Having issues with my new Samsung Galaxy A03 phone while on calls. Movement of the phone activates the screen and the way I hold my phone against my ear seems to press the three dots at top right hand corner of screen while in a call.

This brings up menu to put call on hold, view contacts and send message. And I seem to keep putting the call on hold! It is quite annoying. Turning screen off with power button doesn't stop it.

Disabling call waiting is one way, but have tried to find settings to disable and doesn't appear to be many options to deal with while in a call.

I must be missing something simple. Any ideas? Thanks

Edit. For clarity, don't want to disable call waiting.