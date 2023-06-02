Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Samsung S23 Ultra wifi dropping issue
davcomnz

13 posts

Geek

ID Verified

#305771 2-Jun-2023 13:52
Send private message quote this post

Hi,

 

Making this post to provide anecdotal notes on how I eventually got round the very frustrating dropping of wifi which only occurred with my S23 Ultra as soon as I purchased it.

 

All our other devices were working fine, it was just the S23U that had the wifi dropping issue.

 

I've Googled the S23U wifi issue quite a bit over the last 3 weeks and the Samsung forums, Reddit etc, show that this is still happening a lot in other countries despite Samsung releasing new phone updates over this year. Took me over half an hour just today trawling through the 15 pages of the GZ thread "Samsung Galaxy S23 Announcement and Owners Thread" and the Oct 2021 thread "Router Help please" to see that several others here have also had this issue.

 

We have an Arkadyan VRV9517 router provided by our ISP, Spark, in the house. It does not appear to have Wifi6 (and I have gone through every one of its config pages). Someone more knowledgable than myself might be able to confirm that the VRV9517 does not have Wifi6 ?

 

I have a Dlink DIR-X1860 router in the workshop (large tin garage). I purchased the DIR-X1860 not long before purchasing the S23U (which I've had for about 3 weeks now). It does have Wifi6.

 

Inside the house I have an SSID of "wife-i1" (Wifi5 on the VRV9517) and in the workshop there was "wife-i3" 😁 (Wifi6 on lowest transmit power)

 

Whenever my S23U connected to wife-i1, it would appear to be connected for at most 1 minute, before it said disconnected. It would take about another minute before it then automatically reconnected but 1 of the online apps I use would then show that several changes I had made in the app since it showed connected had not actually occurred, ie. it hadn't really communicated the changes to the server online.

 

Whenever the S23U connected to the DIR-X1860 (Wifi6) in the workshop, absolutely rock solid, no dropping, noticeably faster speeds.

 

I tried all of the fixes suggested on the net (use Phone MAC not Random, shut off "Switch to mobile data", stop using Intelligent wifi, and so on). Disabling Wifi6 on the VRV9517 does not appear to be an option and I had no issues when connected to the Wifi6 capable router in the workshop.

 

So, knowing that when connected to the DIR-X1860 gave me no issues, I bit the bullet and purchased a 2nd DIR-X1860, turned off the VRV9517 wifi and installed the 2nd X1860 in the house in a mesh config with the workshop X1860 ... and I have never been happier.

 

Almost best day of my (networking) life, because I'd never had a proper mesh network before, and walking from the house to the workshop and back gave no buffering, no stuttering, no dropouts whatsoever while playing a music video off Youtube, and it's stayed that way with hugely increased throughput to all our devices ever since.

 

Most of the info I've seen on Google say that it's a problem with Wifi6 routers, but in my case it was the Wifi5 VRV9517, even standing next to it, that had the issue not the Wifi6 router. Maybe it is indirectly something to do with Wifi6 routers, if the S23U can't cleanly hand off to another router with a stronger signal ?

 

Hope that relating my experiences may help someone out there.

d3Xt3r
667 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

  #3083955 2-Jun-2023 14:11
Send private message quote this post

I had the RV9517, I can confirm it doesn't support WiFi-6. I too had regular disconnection issues with it, although it was nowhere as bad as yours. Switched back to the old Huawei and I didn't have the issue, which confirmed that the fault was with the Arcadyan. Didn't get much help from Spark either. Was hoping they'd release a firmware update for it, but even a whole year later they never released an update, which was quite concerning - routers are succeptible to vulnerabilities and need to be regularly updated. Eventually I switched to an ASUS router running open-source firmware and couldn't be happier - I get regular firmware updates with detailed and transparent changelogs, and way more features than any ISP-supplied router.

 
 
 
 

heavenlywild
4408 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3083975 2-Jun-2023 15:19
Send private message quote this post

I haven't had any issues with wifi although don't have it connected to Wifi6.

davcomnz

13 posts

Geek

ID Verified

#3083986 2-Jun-2023 15:51
Send private message quote this post

d3Xt3r: I had the RV9517, I can confirm it doesn't support WiFi-6. .....

 

Thanks for confirming that @d3xt3r. Good to know it wasn't something I'd missed.

 

With regard to mentioning the GZ thread "Router Help please", there was mention there of doing away with any ISP supplied router but, as is my reasoning too, it's a device that the ISP will support and do troubleshooting if needed, so I've kept it in the loop for now, but the X1860 gives clear indication that it can handle the connection coming from the ISP so I am tempted to look into doing away with the Arcadyan at some stage as the X1860 is capable of handling my 900mb up and down fibre speeds. If the Arcadyan develops a hard fault there is at least that option of taking it out of the loop and connecting the house X1860 direct to the ONT and keeping going.

