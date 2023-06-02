Hi,

Making this post to provide anecdotal notes on how I eventually got round the very frustrating dropping of wifi which only occurred with my S23 Ultra as soon as I purchased it.

All our other devices were working fine, it was just the S23U that had the wifi dropping issue.

I've Googled the S23U wifi issue quite a bit over the last 3 weeks and the Samsung forums, Reddit etc, show that this is still happening a lot in other countries despite Samsung releasing new phone updates over this year. Took me over half an hour just today trawling through the 15 pages of the GZ thread "Samsung Galaxy S23 Announcement and Owners Thread" and the Oct 2021 thread "Router Help please" to see that several others here have also had this issue.

We have an Arkadyan VRV9517 router provided by our ISP, Spark, in the house. It does not appear to have Wifi6 (and I have gone through every one of its config pages). Someone more knowledgable than myself might be able to confirm that the VRV9517 does not have Wifi6 ?

I have a Dlink DIR-X1860 router in the workshop (large tin garage). I purchased the DIR-X1860 not long before purchasing the S23U (which I've had for about 3 weeks now). It does have Wifi6.

Inside the house I have an SSID of "wife-i1" (Wifi5 on the VRV9517) and in the workshop there was "wife-i3" 😁 (Wifi6 on lowest transmit power)

Whenever my S23U connected to wife-i1, it would appear to be connected for at most 1 minute, before it said disconnected. It would take about another minute before it then automatically reconnected but 1 of the online apps I use would then show that several changes I had made in the app since it showed connected had not actually occurred, ie. it hadn't really communicated the changes to the server online.

Whenever the S23U connected to the DIR-X1860 (Wifi6) in the workshop, absolutely rock solid, no dropping, noticeably faster speeds.

I tried all of the fixes suggested on the net (use Phone MAC not Random, shut off "Switch to mobile data", stop using Intelligent wifi, and so on). Disabling Wifi6 on the VRV9517 does not appear to be an option and I had no issues when connected to the Wifi6 capable router in the workshop.

So, knowing that when connected to the DIR-X1860 gave me no issues, I bit the bullet and purchased a 2nd DIR-X1860, turned off the VRV9517 wifi and installed the 2nd X1860 in the house in a mesh config with the workshop X1860 ... and I have never been happier.

Almost best day of my (networking) life, because I'd never had a proper mesh network before, and walking from the house to the workshop and back gave no buffering, no stuttering, no dropouts whatsoever while playing a music video off Youtube, and it's stayed that way with hugely increased throughput to all our devices ever since.

Most of the info I've seen on Google say that it's a problem with Wifi6 routers, but in my case it was the Wifi5 VRV9517, even standing next to it, that had the issue not the Wifi6 router. Maybe it is indirectly something to do with Wifi6 routers, if the S23U can't cleanly hand off to another router with a stronger signal ?

Hope that relating my experiences may help someone out there.