FieldMouse

94 posts

Master Geek


#315898 28-Aug-2024 17:57
My wife and I both have Samsung S23 Ultra phones on prepay with OneNZ

The phones were bought second hand in NZ, however her phone was originally bought in USA, so it shows AT&T when it boots up.

There is no problem with my phone, however she is having problems with hers.
She can make and receive txts and phone calls, but has no mobile data. That means that if she is out, she can’t use anything that needs mobile data e.g. Google and What’s App. Everything works ok if she is on WiFi.

I’m sure that it worked ok when she first got it a couple of months ago, but it doesn’t work now.

Have restarted, but no change. We did a factory reset when she first got the phone.

I tried a One NZ Shop and they couldn’t solve it. I tried Samsung online help and they said I would need to contact AT&T.

Any thoughts?

Linux
11263 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3276361 28-Aug-2024 18:01
@FieldMouse If you put her SIM into another handset does mobile data work?

 
 
 
 

MaxineN
Max
1752 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #3276363 28-Aug-2024 18:05
Have you checked APN settings to ensure they are correct?

 

 

 

I know this is a long standing issue with American Sammy's and One NZ network in this very specific combination.




FieldMouse

94 posts

Master Geek


  #3276366 28-Aug-2024 18:21
Have tried her Sim in my phone and that works



FieldMouse

94 posts

Master Geek


  #3276368 28-Aug-2024 18:23
What are the correct APN settings please?

MaxineN
Max
1752 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #3276369 28-Aug-2024 18:25
FieldMouse: What are the correct APN settings please?



Copy them off your working handset with your One NZ Sim in.




Linux
11263 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3276372 28-Aug-2024 18:41
FieldMouse: What are the correct APN settings please?


They are on the OneNZ site

FieldMouse

94 posts

Master Geek


  #3276380 28-Aug-2024 19:21
Thank you, now fixed

The One NZ website has comprehensive step by step instructions for each phone type.

Your combined assistance was very much appreciated



Linux
11263 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3276443 28-Aug-2024 21:30
FieldMouse: Thank you, now fixed

The One NZ website has comprehensive step by step instructions for each phone type.

Your combined assistance was very much appreciated

 

@FieldMouse So you went to a OneNZ store and they did not even direct you to the APN settings on the handset & website to check out?

FieldMouse

94 posts

Master Geek


  #3276557 29-Aug-2024 09:27
Correct, two of them worked on it and couldn’t fix it.

They suggested that I would need to get the phone repaired by a third party (not by them, because they phone was not bought from them)

MaxineN
Max
1752 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #3276559 29-Aug-2024 09:30
Sigh...

This isn't hard guys.




Linux
11263 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3276561 29-Aug-2024 09:37
MaxineN: Sigh...

This isn't hard guys.


What a let down by front line staff

Jvipers2
201 posts

Master Geek


  #3276738 29-Aug-2024 15:03
Linux: What a let down by front line staff

Not easy getting the right people for the job when you're not willing to pay...

xpd

xpd
Geek @ Coastguard NZ
13711 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3276742 29-Aug-2024 15:25
I avoid dealing with the stores where possible. Never had a good experience...... even ended up in an argument with one store over the phone. Their staff are pretty sub-standard and are only there to make a few $$ in between uni seminars IME.

 

 




