Try as I might from the OPPO website I can not contact them by email. All efforts go to an image with Chinese characters.
All I need is a user guide for my A40 phone.
Are you visiting https://support.oppo.com/nz/email-us/ - it works for me.
Thank you. I was on the correct site but the mechanism to send an email was convoluted. Sorted now.
Alternatively (for future reference), I found their live chat to be good - chatted with them the other day.