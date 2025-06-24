Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsAndroidSamsung Unpacked July 2025
freitasm

#320000 24-Jun-2025 16:04
Press release:

 

 

For years, Samsung Electronics has designed its devices around what people truly need, such as better performance, sharper cameras and smarter ways to stay connected. And, with Galaxy AI, it goes beyond what devices can do  it’s about how people interact with them.

 

As AI rapidly becomes the new user interface, it’s redefining our relationship with technology. No longer just a collection of apps and tools, the smartphone is evolving into a smart companion that understands user intent and responds in real time. This transformation moves us from reaction to anticipation – where, as AI becomes the UI, intent becomes instant.

 

The next-generation Galaxy devices are being reimagined around a new AI-powered interface, supported by breakthrough hardware built to unlock their full potential. This future is already unfolding, and the best of Galaxy AI and Samsung craftsmanship is about to be unveiled.

 

On July 9, Samsung Electronics will host Unpacked in Brooklyn, New York – a borough with an extraordinary spirit and a distinctive history. Brooklyn is where visionary thinking and bold ideas shape the future, so it’s only fitting that Samsung unveils the latest and greatest additions to the Galaxy portfolio in a place known for its culture, creativity, and collaboration. The event will be streamed live on Samsung.comSamsung Newsroom, and Samsung’s YouTube channel beginning at 10 a.m. ET, 2 a.m. NZST.

 

 




Scott3
  #3386702 24-Jun-2025 16:14
Tagline is "Ultra Unfolds"

From AI: Foldable devices like the Galaxy Z Fold and Flip series are usually revealed in July. The Galaxy Z Fold6 and Flip6 were released on July 10, 2024. 

 

 

 

I'm guessing this is the Galaxy Z Fold 7 announcement and that there may be a "Ultra" version of that phone.

