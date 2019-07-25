Sky TV just announced a whole revamp of their sports channels + offerings.
12 sports channels - https://www.sky.co.nz/-/mk_pressrelease_0107-1
The full new channel line-up is:
- Sky Sport News
- Sky Sport 1 - Rugby 24/7
- Sky Sport 2 - Cricket 24/7
- Sky Sport 3 - Home of Netball
- Sky Sport 4 - Home of Rugby League
- Sky Sport 5 - Home of Motorsport
- Sky Sport 6 - Golf 24/7
- Sky Sport 7 - Football 24/7
- Sky Sport 8 - Best of The Rest
- Sky Sport 9 - Best of The Rest
- ESPN
- ESPN 2
Sky Sport Now app - https://www.sky.co.nz/-/mk_pressrelease_2507-1
Sky Sport Now will have:
- All 12 Sky Sport channels (compared to the 4 channels on Fan Pass), including dedicated homes for Rugby, Cricket, Football and Golf; and channels that strongly feature Netball, League, Motorsport and more; and the two ESPN channels
- The new Sky Sport News channel, with daily news from New Zealand and around the world, expert opinion and analysis, exclusive interviews, and a raft of features to keep every keen sports fan ‘in the know’
- The ability to link to a big screen
- Flexible pricing, with weekly and monthly prices, and a special annual deal
- Access to replays, highlights, features and documentaries on demand
- A great new stats section, with results, fixtures, tables and top performers.
Sky Sport Now will be available from 14 August, and can be purchased for:
- Week Pass $19.99
- Month Pass $49.99
- 12 Month Pass $39.99 per month