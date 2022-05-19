Just ringing to cancel some channels as my year contract is up and bill going from $38 to around $61.

In past been no more then 5 minute wait, this time got told 45 minute wait.

Quite often I add chancels when on special like movies which can do online. There is no online way of removing channels that I’m aware to do instantly like adding.

Wondering if this is the effect of Sky going into broadband services.

I don’t have 45 minutes now, but if it’s a long term situation I think I’ll be canceling my entire service with them when get through, as unlike my internet provider I call more then once a year to remove channels.

I know there is nothing anyone can do, until this afternoon call Sky has always answered in under 5 minutes, so came as a surprise.

I was going to drop my sub to $25 one and wait for new box, but now thinking I won’t bother.