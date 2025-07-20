I know it’s been talked about before.
But it’s over half way thru 2025 and still no signs of a 4K sports channel. Skytv have been saying for ages COMING SOON. Are we ever going to get at least 1 4K channel??
Am I ever going to win powerball, same odds I reckon.....
It’ll be a cold day in hell before sky ever innovate with something like 4K sports
Given a lot of their other channels are still garbage quality..
With how they have no effort for 4k on neon where they would just have to put the 4k files into their CDN, I think they are just head in the sanding the demand for things that are better than 20 year old content in all aspects of their company.
There is still SD stuff being pushed out. they just don't care so long as they still get money from people. The number of people that go on about how neon looks fine to them and see no problem shows why they get away with it.
I asked 5+ years ago on their facebook page about 5.1 on Neon, was told "its on the radar"......
If 20+ year old sound takes 5+ years to implement (still counting), how long before 4k? Global warming will peak before Sky implements improvements
The promise was that by Sky selling their stadium broadcast business to NEP that NEP was going to invest the millions of dollars to upgrade 4K cameras, broadcast trucks, and back haul links to support 4K across Australia/NZ
So far NEP has failed in this miserably, they only have 4K at 2 stadiums in Sydney (Accor and Allianz) the rest are still 1080p (and in some like Wellington 1080i
Another example of over promising and under delivering
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They did the 4K sports test at the All Blacks test in September last year, but I imagine any further progress was a bit disrupted by the satellite issues.
If I was a betting man, I wouldn't be surprised if they do another test with the All Blacks tests later this year, especially since I imagine they would want to test their IP infrastructure (i.e. the Pod and maybe Sky Go) as the last test was sat only. But this is all idle speculation of course!
I assume they're kinda screwed until Optus D11 satellite goes live, but that was delayed from 2024 til 2027 at the earliest.
It's a shame they're not pivoting to providing 4k via Internet streaming in the meantime. That would prob get me to switch to the new box, but since the quality on satellite is so garbage these days I'm instead cancelling altogether.
richms:they can't even put DD5. 1 audio on Neon.
With how they have no effort for 4k on neon where they would just have to put the 4k files into their CDN, I think they are just head in the sanding the demand for things that are better than 20 year old content in all aspects of their company.
There is still SD stuff being pushed out. they just don't care so long as they still get money from people. The number of people that go on about how neon looks fine to them and see no problem shows why they get away with it.
Regards,
Old3eyes
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