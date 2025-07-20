With how they have no effort for 4k on neon where they would just have to put the 4k files into their CDN, I think they are just head in the sanding the demand for things that are better than 20 year old content in all aspects of their company.

There is still SD stuff being pushed out. they just don't care so long as they still get money from people. The number of people that go on about how neon looks fine to them and see no problem shows why they get away with it.