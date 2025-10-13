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ForumsSky, Neon, LightboxSky do you want new business or not?
MikeB4

MikeB4
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#322987 13-Oct-2025 11:39
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I subscribed to Sky Sport Now so I could watch Bathurst over the weekend and given the garbage weather all weekend in Te  Awakairangi it was a good thing. I don't really have an issue with Sky Sport Now is was great during the race. My wife thought that if it costs circa $59pm for just sport why not subscribe to Sky in general. That sent shudders down my spine but I thought OK lets investigate. Now in the past I have dealt with what can only be described as atrocious performance from the new Sky Box and Sky Pod and I was not keen on a long term commitment. I contacted Sky via messaging and asked if one can re-subscribe with out a term contract and was told no it would have to be a twelve month contract minimum and they would not budge. They kept sending a link to their join sky section of their website.

 

Surely given that they are bleeding customers (e.g 35,000 lost last fiscal year) they would be flexible about attracting new customers or returning customers, I guess not.




Here is a crazy notion, lets give peace a chance.

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nztim
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  #3424661 13-Oct-2025 15:04
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not sure where you got $59 per month from?

 

Starter + Sport costs me $71 per month out of contract but I get heavily discounted Sky Broadband




Any views expressed on these forums are my own and don't necessarily reflect those of my employer. 



larknz
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  #3424664 13-Oct-2025 15:10
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Just signed up for $44 per month for Starter, Sport and Mysky for a 12 month contract with a minimum of 3 months before I can cancel. 

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  #3424665 13-Oct-2025 15:12
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larknz:

 

Just signed up for $44 per month for Starter, Sport and Mysky for a 12 month contract with a minimum of 3 months before I can cancel. 

 

 

I think i need a conversation with Sky!




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invisibleman18
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  #3424679 13-Oct-2025 15:47
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Always worth asking. I was on a 12 month discount for Sky pod with sport which ended and it went up the standard $71 or whatever it is. I called an asked for a discount and they gave me 20% off for another 12 months knocking it down to about $57. Slightly more than it cost with my previous discount but the difference is basically how much sport increased. Always ask if you're an existing customer as they would usually rather keep you with a discount than lose you. I just forgot to get around to asking for a couple of months so paid the higher price twice.

RunningMan
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  #3424684 13-Oct-2025 16:30
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nztim:

 

not sure where you got $59 per month from?

 

 

https://www.welcome.skysportnow.co.nz/ currently $54.99/month.

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  #3424687 13-Oct-2025 16:42
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Kayo premium in Australia is AUD $40/mo (NZD $45) which gets you 4k video and 2 devices simultaneously. Kayo standard 1080P single device is AUD $30.

 

We are getting gouged horribly in NZ with single device 1080P SSN $55/mo.

 

 

 
 
 
 

Move to New Zealand's best fibre broadband service (affiliate link). Free setup code: R587125ERQ6VE. Note that to use Quic Broadband you must be comfortable with configuring your own router.
MikeB4

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  #3424689 13-Oct-2025 16:59
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nztim:

 

not sure where you got $59 per month from?

 

Starter + Sport costs me $71 per month out of contract but I get heavily discounted Sky Broadband

 

 

It was Sky Sport Now that I was referring to in my OP. Just checked my account and its actually $54.99 p/m




Here is a crazy notion, lets give peace a chance.

DjShadow
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  #3424692 13-Oct-2025 18:42
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The $80/month offer for Starter+Entertainment+Sport+Movies has been tempting 

 

Would be open to Sky Broadband as well but website indicates they use cg-Nat (if not then its coming) 

shrub
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  #3424695 13-Oct-2025 19:23
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Do not get the pod its already e-waste. Watched the race yesterday on it and there were multiple skips and stutters also it seemed like 720p at best. SkyGo was not any better picture quality. On a 65" 4k screen the on screen graphics look odd and blurry.

 

Found a twitch stream that was much better quality but it delayed a couple of mins. Must of been from Kayo. For a country that has Fibre to the home we should have 4k sport access by now.

larknz
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  #3424696 13-Oct-2025 19:29
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I was offered the pod when I signed, but immediately said no.

MikeB4

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  #3424730 14-Oct-2025 07:28
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My wife said a lot last night as adverts popped up on Prime, Disney and Netflix turning to poop "why don't we stop paying for this crap and pay our money to Sky for their crap and we can pretend we are supporting a Kiwi company"  I couldn't answer that except for a very thoughtful ummmm.

 

Edit; word correction




Here is a crazy notion, lets give peace a chance.

 
 
 
 

Shop on-line at New World now for your groceries (affiliate link).
Goosey
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  #3424732 14-Oct-2025 07:46
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MikeB4:

 

One wife said a lot last night as adverts popped up on Prime, Disney and Netflix turning to poop "why don't we stop paying for this crap and pay our money to Sky for their crap and we can pretend we are supporting a Kiwi company"  I couldn't answer that except for a very thoughtful ummmm.

 

 

what do the other wives say then?

 

hahah I’m joking…just referring to your “one wife said….”

MikeB4

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  #3424840 14-Oct-2025 11:47
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Goosey:

 

what do the other wives say then?

 

hahah I’m joking…just referring to your “one wife said….”

 

 

apologies. Corrected. 




Here is a crazy notion, lets give peace a chance.

Goosey
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  #3424848 14-Oct-2025 12:20
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MikeB4:

 

Goosey:

 

what do the other wives say then?

 

hahah I’m joking…just referring to your “one wife said….”

 

 

apologies. Corrected. 

 

 

 

 

no need to apologise, I had a great chuckle this morning. 
thank you! 

dougierydal
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  #3426272 19-Oct-2025 11:46
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johno1234:

 

Kayo premium in Australia is AUD $40/mo (NZD $45) which gets you 4k video and 2 devices simultaneously. Kayo standard 1080P single device is AUD $30.

 

We are getting gouged horribly in NZ with single device 1080P SSN $55/mo.

 

 

 

 

I'm no SKY apologist and the one stream rule does my head in with a house of teenage sons who often want to watch sport in their room, or different sports at the same time. I can't believe Sky's grand plan for that fix, is for me to buy another SSN subscription.

 

Kayo however doesn't have everything like SKY offers. Kayo off the top of my head, doesn't have Rugby Union, A League Football, Premier League football - they're on different platforms, meaning more money to watch them.

 

I think Sky is possibly the best 'one stop shop' for all sport. Which where they NZ subscribers by the balls, there are no other 'legal' options.

 

SSN is expensive, no doubt, watch out for around this time in November, as they'll likely have their Black Friday sale, which was $349 for a one off annual payment last November. That was up $50 from the year, before, so you'd have to assume you'd be looking at $399 at least this time around, assuming they offer it.

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