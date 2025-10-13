I subscribed to Sky Sport Now so I could watch Bathurst over the weekend and given the garbage weather all weekend in Te Awakairangi it was a good thing. I don't really have an issue with Sky Sport Now is was great during the race. My wife thought that if it costs circa $59pm for just sport why not subscribe to Sky in general. That sent shudders down my spine but I thought OK lets investigate. Now in the past I have dealt with what can only be described as atrocious performance from the new Sky Box and Sky Pod and I was not keen on a long term commitment. I contacted Sky via messaging and asked if one can re-subscribe with out a term contract and was told no it would have to be a twelve month contract minimum and they would not budge. They kept sending a link to their join sky section of their website.

Surely given that they are bleeding customers (e.g 35,000 lost last fiscal year) they would be flexible about attracting new customers or returning customers, I guess not.