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ForumsSky, Neon, LightboxSky launches 4K UHD sport coverage
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#323082 23-Oct-2025 14:57
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Press release:

 

 

Sky is turning up the resolution for sports fans across Aotearoa NZ, with the launch of 4K Ultra High Definition (UHD) sport coverage for customers on the new Sky Box and Pod, and Sky Sport Now. Coverage in 4K UHD will commence with The Ashes on 21 November, while tennis fans will be able to enjoy the action from the Rod Laver arena at the Australian Open in January in 4K UHD.

 

Looking forward, an exciting range of premium sport will be confirmed for 4K UHD broadcast in 2026 in the coming months.

 

Nikki Goodman, Chief Customer Officer at Sky, says: “Kiwi sports fans are passionate and discerning, so we’re proud to be delivering them an immersive viewing experience with 4K UHD. Our investment in UHD means fans can look forward to enjoying the drama of the Ashes and Australian Open in sharper detail and richer colour.”

 

New Sky Box and Sky Pod benefit from 4K UHD Sky Sport 1 channel

 

Sky Sport subscribers with the new Sky Box or Sky Pod and a 4K compatible TV or device will be able to enjoy a dedicated Sky Sport 1 UHD channel, at no additional cost.

 

The channel schedule will mirror the existing Sky Sport 1 channel, with native UHD coverage where available or HD content upscaled to UHD, offering an enhanced viewing experience.

 

At times when more than one live sport event is available in UHD, Sky will offer a pop-up 4K UHD channel to ensure fans can enjoy all the action in 4K.

 

Sky Sport subscribers on a black Sky Box are encouraged to upgrade for free to the new Sky Box to enjoy 4K UHD, alongside a host of other benefits, including On Demand content.

 

Sky Sport Now launches 4K UHD Premium Month Pass

 

Sky Sport Now is launching a Premium Month Pass, which will allow customers to access and stream the Sky Sport 1 UHD channel (and any other 4K UHD pop-up channels). At launch, customers will be able to upgrade to the Premium Month Pass for free for one month to trial 4K UHD. After the trial period, the Premium Month Pass will be available for an additional $5.

 

Annual Pass holders will have access to Sky Sport 1 UHD (and any other 4K UHD pop-up channels) included in their subscription on an ongoing basis at no additional cost.

 

Sky premises to enjoy 4K UHD

 

Pubs, clubs and other commercial premises will be able to tune in to the Sky Sport 1 UHD channel at no additional cost, provided they have the business edition of the new Sky Box or Sky Pod installed.

 




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Senecio
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  #3427471 23-Oct-2025 14:58
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Let me check the calendar to make sure it’s not 1st April!



Dingbatt
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  #3427473 23-Oct-2025 15:02
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Senecio:

 

Let me check the calendar to make sure it’s not 1st April!

 

 

1 April 2018.




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  #3427474 23-Oct-2025 15:07
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So, ONE Channel, or if you are lucky maybe TWO for when "More than one live sports event is available in 4K"

 

Thank you so much Sir, can I please have some more Sir...

 

 

 

" enjoy a dedicated Sky Sport 1 UHD channel"

 

"At times when more than one live sport event is available in UHD, Sky will offer a pop-up 4K UHD channel to ensure fans can enjoy all the action in 4K."

 

 



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  #3427475 23-Oct-2025 15:12
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wellygary:

 

So, ONE Channel, or if you are lucky maybe TWO for when "More than one live sports event is available in 4K"

 

Thank you so much Sir, can I please have some more Sir...

 

 

 

" enjoy a dedicated Sky Sport 1 UHD channel"

 

"At times when more than one live sport event is available in UHD, Sky will offer a pop-up 4K UHD channel to ensure fans can enjoy all the action in 4K."

 

 

“We intend to have English Premier League 4K UHD coverage up and running later in the current season,” the Sky spokeswoman said.

 

“We’ll be progressively introducing more 4K UHD content to ensure we get the experience right for our customers."

johno1234
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  #3427476 23-Oct-2025 15:13
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Sky Sport really is an embarrassment. Late 2025 and they are excited to announce 4K on one, or sometimes two channels!

 

By comparison, Netflix has had 4k since 2013. 

 

 

richms
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  #3427477 23-Oct-2025 15:13
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I am assuming that it will still be stuck at legacy framerates of 25 and 50 to match the rest of their infrastructure?




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  #3427478 23-Oct-2025 15:14
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A little surprised that they aren't using the final three Formula 1 races as a headline sport for this. Las Vagas GP is the same weekend (21st-23rd) as their go live, and the main race is set to start at 5pm on the 23rd. Something like "Watch the spectacle of F1 cars down the streets of Las Vagas at night in stunning 4K...".

Senecio
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  #3427479 23-Oct-2025 15:16
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Sky Sport Now

 

Annual pass holders get it included but monthly pass holders have to pay an additional $5! They already screw over monthly pass customers with the standard pricing.

Handsomedan
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  #3427481 23-Oct-2025 15:26
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If occasional 4K sports is meant to push me into taking up one of the new boxes, they are barking up the wrong cabbage. 




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jameshammond
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  #3427482 23-Oct-2025 15:31
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Will Sky Go stream in 4K?

Spyware
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  #3427484 23-Oct-2025 15:34
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jameshammond:

 

Will Sky Go stream in 4K?

 

 

No. https://help.sky.co.nz/s/article/4K-UHD




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sen8or
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  #3427549 23-Oct-2025 17:03
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Wonder if Sky will be partaking in black friday this year? Sky Sport now on an annual pass with some 4k may be worth looking at...

Senecio
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  #3427557 23-Oct-2025 17:10
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sen8or:

 

Wonder if Sky will be partaking in black friday this year? Sky Sport now on an annual pass with some 4k may be worth looking at...

 

 

I hope so. My current annual pass expires 24th Nov as I took up a BF deal last year.

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  #3427561 23-Oct-2025 17:36
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Senecio:

 

sen8or:

 

Wonder if Sky will be partaking in black friday this year? Sky Sport now on an annual pass with some 4k may be worth looking at...

 

 

I hope so. My current annual pass expires 24th Nov as I took up a BF deal last year.

 

 

 

 

Last year they waited until the last minute (compared to the year before anyhow) to announce it, assume if they do it will bump up $50 to $399

Apsattv
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  #3427565 23-Oct-2025 18:03
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Well its the same as i suggested it will be back when they did the test with the All Blacks

 

Sky sport 1 simulcasted in upscaled 1080, wiith a few specific events in 4K

 

Meh!

 

 




 

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