Press release:

Sky is turning up the resolution for sports fans across Aotearoa NZ, with the launch of 4K Ultra High Definition (UHD) sport coverage for customers on the new Sky Box and Pod, and Sky Sport Now. Coverage in 4K UHD will commence with The Ashes on 21 November, while tennis fans will be able to enjoy the action from the Rod Laver arena at the Australian Open in January in 4K UHD.

Looking forward, an exciting range of premium sport will be confirmed for 4K UHD broadcast in 2026 in the coming months.

Nikki Goodman, Chief Customer Officer at Sky, says: “Kiwi sports fans are passionate and discerning, so we’re proud to be delivering them an immersive viewing experience with 4K UHD. Our investment in UHD means fans can look forward to enjoying the drama of the Ashes and Australian Open in sharper detail and richer colour.”

New Sky Box and Sky Pod benefit from 4K UHD Sky Sport 1 channel

Sky Sport subscribers with the new Sky Box or Sky Pod and a 4K compatible TV or device will be able to enjoy a dedicated Sky Sport 1 UHD channel, at no additional cost.

The channel schedule will mirror the existing Sky Sport 1 channel, with native UHD coverage where available or HD content upscaled to UHD, offering an enhanced viewing experience.

At times when more than one live sport event is available in UHD, Sky will offer a pop-up 4K UHD channel to ensure fans can enjoy all the action in 4K.

Sky Sport subscribers on a black Sky Box are encouraged to upgrade for free to the new Sky Box to enjoy 4K UHD, alongside a host of other benefits, including On Demand content.

Sky Sport Now launches 4K UHD Premium Month Pass

Sky Sport Now is launching a Premium Month Pass, which will allow customers to access and stream the Sky Sport 1 UHD channel (and any other 4K UHD pop-up channels). At launch, customers will be able to upgrade to the Premium Month Pass for free for one month to trial 4K UHD. After the trial period, the Premium Month Pass will be available for an additional $5.

Annual Pass holders will have access to Sky Sport 1 UHD (and any other 4K UHD pop-up channels) included in their subscription on an ongoing basis at no additional cost.

Sky premises to enjoy 4K UHD

Pubs, clubs and other commercial premises will be able to tune in to the Sky Sport 1 UHD channel at no additional cost, provided they have the business edition of the new Sky Box or Sky Pod installed.