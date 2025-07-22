Hi, at home, I currently have a Logi c922 Pro Stream webcam, which I have to return to the workplace.

So looking for a new webcam; I'm mostly happy with the c922, but wanting to also take the opportunity to see if there's any better webcams I should look at. The MX Brio? Unsure if you can even still get the c922 these days?! Can only find online the c920 or c925.

Use of webcam is for online meetings (mostly Zoom) but also for creating vlogs (video posts for social media). Use in both daytime and nighttime, so needs a good range of adjustments for lighting.

[Why I'm not 100% happy with the c922 is because it does not keep the white balance (?) constant, and as I use NZSL, when I sign, it throws the colour balance out of whack whenever it detects my hands and the colour coming off my hand (does that make sense?!). It also changes if the sun disappears behind clouds. I have the Logitech Capture software and I have chosen a fixed white balance, but it does not always keep that when recording videos or during video calls...Is this user error or software error or limitation of the camera?]