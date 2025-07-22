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ForumsDigital ImagingWebcam recommendations (to replace Logitech c922)
caffynz

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#320240 22-Jul-2025 09:28
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Hi, at home, I currently have a Logi c922 Pro Stream webcam, which I have to return to the workplace.

 

So looking for a new webcam; I'm mostly happy with the c922, but wanting to also take the opportunity to see if there's any better webcams I should look at. The MX Brio? Unsure if you can even still get the c922 these days?! Can only find online the c920 or c925.

 

Use of webcam is for online meetings (mostly Zoom) but also for creating vlogs (video posts for social media). Use in both daytime and nighttime, so needs a good range of adjustments for lighting.

 

[Why I'm not 100% happy with the c922 is because it does not keep the white balance (?) constant, and as I use NZSL, when I sign, it throws the colour balance out of whack whenever it detects my hands and the colour coming off my hand (does that make sense?!). It also changes if the sun disappears behind clouds. I have the Logitech Capture software and I have chosen a fixed white balance, but it does not always keep that when recording videos or during video calls...Is this user error or software error or limitation of the camera?]

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SpartanVXL
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  #3396139 22-Jul-2025 11:56
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Most recommend using your phone with something like droidcam etc. as smartphone cameras are far better than what comes in most webcams.

 

The logitech c920 is always recommended, Razer Kiyo, anker c200, logitech brio as well.

 

I think the Insta 360 Link 2 was highly recommended too but was expensive.



caffynz

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  #3396209 22-Jul-2025 16:27
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SpartanVXL:

 

Most recommend using your phone with something like droidcam etc. as smartphone cameras are far better than what comes in most webcams.

 

 

Nice idea; would need to find a gadget to hold the smartphone on top of the monitor, or in front of the monitor in a manner for appropriate video framing for using NZSL, without blocking content on the monitor itself! I'll have a play with this idea.

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  #3396211 22-Jul-2025 16:32
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If I understand correctly, the C920 and C922 were the same hardware with different firmware.  I remain a big fan of the C920 that I've had on my monitor for years.

 

I have recently ordered a Lenovo webcam with Windows Hello capabilities, which is at a surprisingly good price.  Model is 4XC1D66055.  This has not yet arrived and therefore not yet been tested, though at this price point I have my doubts that it will be as good for conferencing as the C920.




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Batwing
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  #3396212 22-Jul-2025 16:34
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Managed to get a couple of c920s and about $10ea second hand, sorted for both workstations at home now, no regrets.

xpd

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  #3396222 22-Jul-2025 17:23
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Been buying these at work, not too bad for the $$.

 

https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/IPHGSM380295/Grandstream-GUV3100-Full-HD-USB-web-camera-w2-buil

 

 




XPD / Gavin

 

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TwoSeven
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  #3396232 22-Jul-2025 18:13
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I have the full Brio because it has 4K and just works.   I've also been looking at the Osbot Tiny 2 and its smaller version the Meet 2 (both are 4k) as an option.




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timmmay
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  #3396239 22-Jul-2025 19:33
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I got the Logitech C505. It's fairly cheap, effective, and key for me was it had a narrow field of view. I don't want a wide angle showing the room, I have a wide desk and I was too small in those types of webcams. I've had this one a couple of years and it works well. It's not as clear as a 1080p or better webcam, but it's fine for me and I'm on video meetings 10 - 20 hours per week.

Jaxson
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  #3396420 23-Jul-2025 10:22
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I have the Logi Brio.

It's ok for the most part but I'd love something with better quality in terms of low light areas/dynamic range.
I'm in a room with at times quite bright side light areas in the image.  I use one of the Litra Glow square panels shining on the wall to diffuse back onto my face and boost it up a bit.
Also feel I'm not particularly sharp in it, so wonder about minimum focus distances and if it's too close in my case on the monitor.

It's a frustrating area to be honest, and I'm posting to read others feedback.
It is a camera though so lighting styles and composition/background etc are all really valid when seeking the optimium image.  Just an angle to consider too.

Dynamic
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  #3396423 23-Jul-2025 10:27
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Which Brio do you have, @Jaxson?

 

The original Brio 4K is impressive (based on limited use and reading a number of reviews), and I was surprised Logitech diluted the Brio brand by introducing lower-end models.




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  #3396425 23-Jul-2025 10:31
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I have been using one that I got from kmart ages back that is part of a monitor light. Works well enough, not on par with my older logitech 920 but that started to act up with some weird solarization effects coming and going from it so retired it.

 

When quality matters I have my mirrorless into a capture device so I can get a blurred background in the actual image and not the fake-as crap filter that so many people think looks reasonable.




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  #3396479 23-Jul-2025 10:38
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Dynamic:

 

Which Brio do you have, @Jaxson?

 



I've just spent too long trying to identify this myself!

The app doesn't really help much in this regard, just says model is brio 🙄
I'd have to hunt and find the retail box I have somewhere.

As an aside though, the cable turned out to be realy important, and without that being connected directly the higher quality options weren't available.
Had issues with hubs etc I recall, as I split the same gear between work laptop and home pc etc.

 
 
 
 

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TwoSeven
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  #3396593 23-Jul-2025 16:44
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The brio info (firmware version) can be found in G-Hub under device settings.  It will have a picture as well in G-Hub that can be used to identify the camera.




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Jaxson
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  #3396604 23-Jul-2025 17:47
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TwoSeven:

 

The brio info (firmware version) can be found in G-Hub under device settings.  It will have a picture as well in G-Hub that can be used to identify the camera.

 



Yep it's super detailed in there:

TwoSeven
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  #3396618 23-Jul-2025 18:40
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Looks like a Brio 4K to me.

 

Although my version of G-Hub is 2025.5.741244 (not that it will give much more info)




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kiwifidget
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  #3396637 23-Jul-2025 19:54
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I hope my c922 never dies, I dont want friends and family looking at me in 4K.




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