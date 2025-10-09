My daughter needs a couple of cameras to monitor the front/side of her property, but her budget is limited and she can't really stretch to any of the usual ongoing subscription offerings like Arlo etc.

In theory I could setup a raspi or similar as a local sync node if they support NFS or SMB protocols, but ideally I want something simple. Personally I've been using some os the Xiaomi Outdoor cameras which allow recording to their local base-station, but they are no longer available locally.

Mounting locations mean these have to be wireless as there there is no reasonable, or cost effective, way to wire them in as she is in a rental.

It looks like Reolink and Eufy are about the best options - any recommendations.