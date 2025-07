I would recommend Zoom if you are sending invites to random people -- my experience is most people at home can do Zoom (but can't say that for e.g. Teams, Meet, etc). Zoom also has good recording abilities. Just be aware Zoom when recording to your computer, 'follows' your view so if you change your view it'll change how it's recorded as well. So I generally try and stick with either a Speaker or Gallery view througout the call depending on what I need to record.

I've only really used Teams for work and to other people at mostly NZ govt or larger corporate workplaces. If you're mostly working with professionals working for mostly Microsoft-dominated orgs then Teams may be a better option to avoid corporate IT issues. Teams I find their video quality to be somewhere between borderine and acceptable though it has improved over the years. Never used Teams recording function though -- my workplace tend to use Zoom for larger gatherings which are the events typically recorded.

Google Meets I last used some years back but I remember being shocked at how terrible it was at adapting the resolution and bitrates -- at times the compression was extreme to the point the video was so pixelated I couldn't see the other parties at all! Same device/internet/etc could easily do crystal clear high FPS smooth HD calls to the same parties on Zoom so that clearly isolates Google's infrastructure as the cuprit. Maybe improved nowdays.