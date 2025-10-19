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ForumsSocial networks, social media and toolsUploading videos to YouTube - help please
OnceBitten

560 posts

Ultimate Geek
+1 received by user: 12


#323042 19-Oct-2025 17:40
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On Friday my wife took several short clips (1-4 min) of my band playing

 

I uploaded them to my macbook from the iPhone fine and started uploading them to YouTube (I've done this many times before without issue)

 

but somewhow they have appeared as 'shorts' on YouTube - I don't want them as shorts, I want them as actual videos like the previous ones I've uploaded.

 

I deleted them and tried uploading them again, but they keep on coming up as 'shorts' and it's not giving me an option to save them as an actual video...

 

 

 

does anyone know what I'm doing wrong or where the option is to save them on YouTube as an actual video instead of a short??

 

 

 

any advice would be appreciated

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jordan8thepie1
78 posts

Master Geek
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  #3426413 19-Oct-2025 17:48
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were the videos recorded in vertical/square or horizontal?

 

I'm sure that videos under 3 minutes and are square/vertical aspect ratio are automatically detected as a short in YouTube. 



RunningMan
9253 posts

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  #3426415 19-Oct-2025 17:52
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Youtube knows what you want better than you do.

 

https://support.google.com/youtube/answer/15424877

 

There's nothing you can do about it as @jordan8thepie1 says.

OnceBitten

560 posts

Ultimate Geek
+1 received by user: 12


  #3426416 19-Oct-2025 17:54
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jordan8thepie1:

 

were the videos recorded in vertical/square or horizontal?

 

I'm sure that videos under 3 minutes and are square/vertical aspect ratio are automatically detected as a short in YouTube. 

 

 

 

 

thanks for that - they are all horizontal.... but I didn't think that would make a difference

 

surely YouTube can pick up that the clip is 2:27 mins long and therefore not a short?



KiwiSurfer
1740 posts

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  #3426464 19-Oct-2025 18:02
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Just done a test upload and yes it gives you the shorts URL by default -- I guess it does this if the video meets certain parameters.

 

However you can change the URL to a standard YouTube URL and it'll play in the usual YouTube player.

 

Just change the URL from:

 

https://youtube.com/shorts/xxxxxxxxxxx

 

And keeping the xxxxxxxxxx (seems to be approx 11 characters but could vary) change it to:

 

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xxxxxxxxxxx

 

Hope this helps.

OnceBitten

560 posts

Ultimate Geek
+1 received by user: 12


  #3426519 19-Oct-2025 21:06
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KiwiSurfer:

 

Just done a test upload and yes it gives you the shorts URL by default -- I guess it does this if the video meets certain parameters.

 

However you can change the URL to a standard YouTube URL and it'll play in the usual YouTube player.

 

Just change the URL from:

 

https://youtube.com/shorts/xxxxxxxxxxx

 

And keeping the xxxxxxxxxx (seems to be approx 11 characters but could vary) change it to:

 

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xxxxxxxxxxx

 

Hope this helps.

 

 

 

 

ok thanks I'll try that

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