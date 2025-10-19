On Friday my wife took several short clips (1-4 min) of my band playing

I uploaded them to my macbook from the iPhone fine and started uploading them to YouTube (I've done this many times before without issue)

but somewhow they have appeared as 'shorts' on YouTube - I don't want them as shorts, I want them as actual videos like the previous ones I've uploaded.

I deleted them and tried uploading them again, but they keep on coming up as 'shorts' and it's not giving me an option to save them as an actual video...

does anyone know what I'm doing wrong or where the option is to save them on YouTube as an actual video instead of a short??

any advice would be appreciated