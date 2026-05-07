hi all, I'm the one who was planning to take on Trade Me and FB Marketplace ...but that dream didn't last very long. I’ve been working on something else since and keen to get your thoughts before I go too far down the rabbit hole and tell me why this is a bad or a great idea.

It's basically an AI tool for landscapers and garden designers. They take a photo of a client’s yard and later upload it to generate a realistic concepts (with prompts and image generation) then directly from the platform send it to the client for feedback. The goal is to speed up that whole back and forth and spending hours in Photoshop or doing hand drawn sketches.

I’ve spoken to four designers so far and all of them are still doing things the slow way. Using Photoshop and start mocking things up or sketching by hand. It takes time and clients still struggle to picture the end result. And making further changes are as painful.

Yes, there are AI tools out there but from what I’ve seen they’re pretty generic. You can get something back but it often doesn’t reflect NZ conditions. You get random plants, weird spacing and layouts.

The plan is to build this in stages. First step is just validating the idea and whether people would actually use it. If that works, next step could be pushing that job straight into their job management tool, pulling in rough plant and hardscape costs from local suppliers and helping them put together a quote with materials and labour. Feels like there’s a lot you could build on top once the core idea works, it's just selling the vision.

So, I'm keen to check what you all think? Does this sound useful (think about the future iterations) What would make it a killer idea from the start? If you know someone in this space I’d love to hear from them too.

Thanks