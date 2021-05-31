I need advice on selecting a backup petrol generator for my rainwater pumps. Power failures during storms have been rare for me but I need to cater for this to avoid property damage.

I have two identical submerged pumps, each has a running draw of 5.2 amps at 230 VAC. These use induction motors but I'm unaware of what the startup current curve looks like. I do know that they seem to start up instantly when triggered. Only one pump would start at any one time but I need to cater for both pumps running as both could be needed in a severe rainfall event.

So, we're looking at about 2400 watts running power. If I assume I'd only run the generator at 80% load which gives me a desired rating of 3kW continuous without allowing for startup.

Between the "generator" type and "inverter" types I'm not fussed about the unit running at synchronous RPM when the pumps are off. I'd like to minimise cost where possible as it might sit unused for years as this is for emergency use only.

Is the conventional type generator more amenable to startup inrush current because of the inertia of the rotating mass or will other limitations kick in? If I follow common advice that I've seen online I get ridiculous estimates of induction motor inrush that lead to absurd overrating. Surely a generator can handle a 10X inrush for a perhaps 50 milliseconds?

Is there an advantage to the inverter type that might cater for inrush better?

Thx for any engineering or practical advice.