Lizard1977

timmmay: I would just buy the induction cooktop, don't bother with a temporary one to try it out. Induction is awesome, but make sure your cookware is induction compatible otherwise it'll cost you a lot to replace your pots and pans. We still have a great set of Circulon cookware in storage that's not induction compatible. Most double plugs have a wire to them that's rated for about 18A, so 2x2000W should work. You're unlikely to have both induction hobs running at 100% for more than a few minutes. My cooktop (not plug in units) boil a big pot of water in a few minutes, give or take. Leave a pan on high for more than a minute and it starts smoking.

I agree with the above.

We switched from all gas cooktop to a 4 'hotplate' Bosch induction and we have one gas wok burner.

The induction heats water quicker than gas.

We tried out a cheap Breville induction cooktop https://www.briscoes.co.nz/product/1077044/breville-the-quick-cook-induction-cooker-lic4000blk/ when we had to set up temporary cooking in the garage when the kitchen got pulled apart. It works quite well and they are pretty cheap ($85 - might have been even cheaper on special).

The cheaper ones do not put out as much power as a 'wired in' model. They also tend to switch on and off to fake dropping the output, rather than having a smooth reduction of power. So if you do buy a cheap one to try it out they don't have as much fine control.

They are very easy to clean up because the cooking surface does not get very hot - so you don't tend to get burnt on crud on the cooktop.