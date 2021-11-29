Lizard1977

Anyone have any experiences with portable induction cooktops? I saw a Westinghouse portable cooktop with 2 induction hobs at Harvey Norman which looked interesting. I tried googling but couldn't find much of use, and haven't yet had a chance to get over to the library to check out Consumer mags.

The house I'm moving into in a few weeks has a gas cooktop but it's a little on the old side and I might be looking to replace it with an induction cooktop in a year or so. I figured a small induction hob might be a good way to try out induction cooking, but would like to know if the portable cooktops are worth the time or not.