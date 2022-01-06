davidcole:

FlexBooker discloses data breach, over 3.7 million accounts impacted (bleepingcomputer.com)

Accounts of more than three million users of the U.S.-based FlexBooker appointment scheduling service have been stolen in an attack before the holidays and are now being traded on hacker forums.

The same intruders are offering databases claiming to be from two other entities: racing media organization Racing.com and Redbourne Group’s rediCASE case management software, both from Australia.

Pre-holiday breaches

All three breaches allegedly occurred a few days before Christmas and the intruder published the data on a hacker forum.

The latest data dump appears to be from FlexBooker, a popular tool for scheduling appointments and synchronizing employee calendar.

Among FlexBooker’s customers are owners of any business that needs to schedule appointments, which is everything from accountants, barbers, doctors, mechanics, lawyers, dentists, gyms, salons, therapists, trainers, spas, and the list goes on.

Claiming the attack seems to be a group calling themselves Uawrongteam, who shared links to archives and files with sensitive information, such as photos, driver’s licenses, and other IDs.

According to Uawrongteam, the database contains a table with 10 million lines of customer information that ranges from payment forms and charges to driver’s license photos.

The actor notes that some “juicy columns” in the database are names, emails, phone numbers, password salt, and hashed passwords.