nickreno: Hi! I'm trying to figure out which professions to engage to get a driveway designed, to extend a driveway into the rear yard. Good ground (for building) is approx 1m below the current ground level, and I'm not sure if this means things need to be excavated a lot, of if there are other solutions around this - what sort of profession would usually do this sort of design work? The earthworks contractor I've spoken with seems comfortable excavating and then compacting, but I'd like to double-check as unnecessary excavation is expensive due to site access issues....

How are you going with this? I design this sort of stuff as a day job so I may be able to help you out. I usually design for industrial loading but this is the same just a smaller scale. I do have a couple of things for you to consider.

Soft ground isn't necessarily bad. As long as it's all soft. All soft or all hard = good, a mix of both = not so good. Concrete generally doesn't respond well to differential stiffness in the subgrade. We can design that out though. Not sure about the site itself, but it's worth considering fibre cement, it's relatively cheap, suits most domestic applications and saves on labour costs vs mesh. Joint location is quite critical especially on soft ground. If they're not frequent enough or if they're in a bad spot it can lead to uncontrolled cracking on your nice new driveway. Also, consider the vehicles using it, if you're rural and going to have the odd truck travelling over it, it'll be worth beefing it up a little, if it'll just be used for cars and utes, then you'll probably be fine with 'the standard' 100mm thick slab. Lastly, Subbase construction and compaction is the most important aspect here. For alot of contractors it's an after thought, but it can save alot of headaches in 5 years. Saves you dealing with slabs at wacky angles and level differences.

In terms of building it. I'm not much help. Most domestic guys are under the pump right now. You might be able to find a small-medium size civil construction firm to help you out. Coming into winter they can lighten up a little so you may be able to catch them between jobs or before they move into maintenance season.