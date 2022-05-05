We've got a Fujitsu Heat Pump that we believe was installed with the house build
- ASTB12LDC
We've been here about 18 months and given the unit a good clean etc since we arrived, but we're stating to get a bit of noise from the head unit. I was surprised to discover the estimated life span for these systems is around 8 years, whilst I would hope with regular maintenance to get considerably longer.
Has anyone had similar issues with Fujitsu Units that they've had serviced and resolved. We're looking at getting additional heat pumps for the house on the assumption they would last 15-20 years based on the costs, with suitable servicing etc. An 8 year system replacement cycle means we'd need to look at alternatives.