ForumsHome Workshop DIYExpected lifespan of a heatpump, and appropriate maintenance?
#295927 5-May-2022 22:58
We've got a Fujitsu Heat Pump that we believe was installed with the house build

 

  •  ASTB12LDC

We've been here about 18 months and given the unit a good clean etc since we arrived, but we're stating to get a bit of noise from the head unit. I was surprised to discover the estimated life span for these systems is around 8 years, whilst I would hope with regular maintenance to get considerably longer.

 

Has anyone had similar issues with Fujitsu Units that they've had serviced and resolved. We're looking at getting additional heat pumps for the house on the assumption they would last 15-20 years based on the costs, with suitable servicing etc. An 8 year system replacement cycle means we'd need to look at alternatives.




Generally known online as OpenMedia, now working for Red Hat APAC as a Technology Evangelist and Portfolio Architect. Still playing with MythTV and digital media on the side.

mattwnz
  #2910725 6-May-2022 00:31
Do you have a 10 year masterbuilder or similar warranty, or would you be claiming on the standard 10 year warranty under the building act. Or did they give you all the proof of purchase information when you purchased the house? I wonder if it is included in that warranty as  it was installed as part of the new build. I would hope a good quality heat pump would last at least 10 years, but consumer NZ may have an expected life for things like heat pumps. But guessing it depends on how much use it gets. We don't use ours very much at all as mainly heat with a wood burner.

timmmay
  #2910735 6-May-2022 07:19
I have a Daikin that's about 12 years old. It's generally working ok but some of the clips on the indoor unit that hold the cover on are broken, and occasionally it does odd things making us think it's going to need to be replaced. One time it behaved weirdly for a week so we got quotes to replace it, but it came right so we left it.

 

I'm not sure how much help regular servicing is for longevity. 

Goosey
  #2910739 6-May-2022 07:37
Whats the noise?

 

 

 

A buzz or is it a fan, or are the louver things creaking when opening and closing?

 

Or does it start "puffing"

 

 

 

Puffing: likely means its struggling with outside low temp (too cold)

 

Creaking: might need some lube on the hinges?

 

Buzz: condensation pump.... is the unit highwall or floor console?  (is the drain blocked, do you know if they went "up" for the drain or gradient down for the drain pipe?

 

 

 

Have you had it serviced by the installer or similar since moving in, i seem to recall the Fujtisu manual/warranty telling me the unit needed to be serviced after 1 year or something to maintain warranty. 

 

(a family member has a similar model in their then new build.... pumps been going for 7 years no issues.. had it properly serviced once and it was very clean....  It might help we've insulated internal walls as opposed to just insulating the external facing walls....so its probably running more efficiently. 



  #2910741 6-May-2022 07:54
We have a Fujitsu ASTA18LCC installed, we’ve lived here for 7 years and the heat pump was here since we bought. I presume it is 10+ years old

We’ve had regular cleans of the unit, but ever since the first winter, 7 years ago, the unit has had an intermittent problem in winter only, where the indoor and outdoor units fail to communicate with each other.

It happens every winter, never summer, outdoor temperature isn’t a factor as it can happen when the outdoor temp is close to zero, or even as high as 15 degrees. Technicians have made multiple visits and can’t find anything wrong with the unit, with the last visit being told it may just need to be replaced.

So it is, as it has also developed an issue with the indoor unit sounding like the fan has a bad bearing and is trying so hard to rattle itself to death, but the indoor unit has had masking tape around it to stop all the rattles it has had since we moved in.

Would never touch a Fujitsu unit again, so being replaced with Mitsubishi Electric AP60 instead.

  #2910751 6-May-2022 08:32
I had a 9kw Fujitsu Nocria highwall that made it to about 8 years old, since replaced with a Daikin ducted unit. The Fujitsu worked well, outdoor unit was quiet, the indoor unit had a huge fan though and was quite loud. We'd get another one if it was quieter, but would probably prefer Daikin / Mitsi.

  #2910764 6-May-2022 09:14
My Toshiba (Carrier) heatpump is at least 15 years old and still works fine. never had it serviced. i just DIY.

 

Biggest thing is keeping the filter clean, and ensuring the drain line from the indoor unit is still draining correctly otherwise you can end up with issues. Check for dirt/dust buildup on the coils of the outdoor unit and give that a clean if you can.

 

If the performance drops off there may be a refrigerant leak which would need re-gassing but other than that there is not much too it. the pumps etc should last.

 

 

 

There is no reason why it shouldnt last longer than 8 years.

  #2910766 6-May-2022 09:16
We've got a Daikin that came with the house when we bought it, It was installed 2007/8 or a little earlier and still operates perfectly.

 

Lacking a couple features that most new ones have but still operates perfectly and is quieter than a number of much newer models I've experienced (although when you crank it to max it's a bit loud!).

 

Personally, 8 years seems too short, these are not cheap devices and I'd be expecting a lifespan of a fridge of equivalent quality (consumer says 10-11 years).



openmedia

  #2910770 6-May-2022 09:38
Goosey:

 

Whats the noise?

 

 

 

A buzz or is it a fan, or are the louver things creaking when opening and closing?

 

Or does it start "puffing"

 

 

 

Puffing: likely means its struggling with outside low temp (too cold)

 

Creaking: might need some lube on the hinges?

 

Buzz: condensation pump.... is the unit highwall or floor console?  (is the drain blocked, do you know if they went "up" for the drain or gradient down for the drain pipe?

 

 

 

Have you had it serviced by the installer or similar since moving in, i seem to recall the Fujtisu manual/warranty telling me the unit needed to be serviced after 1 year or something to maintain warranty. 

 

(a family member has a similar model in their then new build.... pumps been going for 7 years no issues.. had it properly serviced once and it was very clean....  It might help we've insulated internal walls as opposed to just insulating the external facing walls....so its probably running more efficiently. 

 

 

 

 

This is a high wall unit and the drain runs straight out thru the wall. Need to try and trace it outside, which will mean taking the covers off the piping.

 

We think the unit is slightly over 10 years old, we have the manual but not the original purchase/install details.

 

We reached out about a service and no one locally in Auckland seemed interested. We did our own clean about 6 months ago using the DIY solution you can get from Bunnings.

 

The noise is like a creaking/thumping combination.




Generally known online as OpenMedia, now working for Red Hat APAC as a Technology Evangelist and Portfolio Architect. Still playing with MythTV and digital media on the side.

  #2910786 6-May-2022 10:32
We have two Panasonics that are twelve years old. We had them serviced two years ago (probably their first service ever knowing the previous owners) and were told they are on the way out.  Generally 10 years seems to be minimum and 15 not uncommon.




Mike

