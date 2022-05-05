

We have a Fujitsu ASTA18LCC installed, we’ve lived here for 7 years and the heat pump was here since we bought. I presume it is 10+ years old



We’ve had regular cleans of the unit, but ever since the first winter, 7 years ago, the unit has had an intermittent problem in winter only, where the indoor and outdoor units fail to communicate with each other.



It happens every winter, never summer, outdoor temperature isn’t a factor as it can happen when the outdoor temp is close to zero, or even as high as 15 degrees. Technicians have made multiple visits and can’t find anything wrong with the unit, with the last visit being told it may just need to be replaced.



So it is, as it has also developed an issue with the indoor unit sounding like the fan has a bad bearing and is trying so hard to rattle itself to death, but the indoor unit has had masking tape around it to stop all the rattles it has had since we moved in.



Would never touch a Fujitsu unit again, so being replaced with Mitsubishi Electric AP60 instead.