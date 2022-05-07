Hello

I have an old telephone junction box on the wall of my property that served 3 units. It is defunct because all are now on fibre. Does anyone know the legal issues around having this box removed and the lines cut? Chorus referred the issue to their contractor, Downers, who said they would disconnect the wires at the street, then the box could be removed (cost to me $1200!!!!) . this protects the existing lines on the street (apparently) from impacts from wrongly disconnected lines at the house.

I am sure builders are presented with this issue when these old phone lines/junctions are in the way of new work. I would would appreciate any informed information or experience. The box is about 500 mm x 400 mm.