SRP

SRP

10 posts

Wannabe Geek


#295946 7-May-2022 19:05
Hello

 

I have an old telephone junction box on the wall of my property that served 3 units. It is defunct because all are now on fibre. Does anyone know the legal issues around having this box removed and the lines cut?  Chorus referred the issue to their contractor, Downers, who said they would disconnect the wires at the street, then the box could be removed (cost to me $1200!!!!) . this protects the existing lines on the street (apparently) from impacts from wrongly disconnected lines at the house. 

 

I am sure builders are presented with this issue when these old phone lines/junctions are in the way of new work. I would would appreciate any informed information or experience. The box is about 500 mm x 400 mm.

 

Stu

Stu
Hammered
6623 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2911493 8-May-2022 08:45
If that is still connected to an active cable out on the street, then yes Chorus/the contractor will have work to do before you can remove it. Builders presented with the same issue will have to go through the same process.




richms
25266 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2911502 8-May-2022 09:34
Removal of these is why they need to hurry up and totally abandon the copper network so there is no worry about some luddite still using a service which may be present on other junctions too.




Bung
4615 posts

Uber Geek


  #2911503 8-May-2022 09:49
What other junctions? Last mile copper isn't multiplexed.

I could walk around the block here and see several copper drop leads coiled up around power poles. Some demolished houses, some wind damage but line unused.



richms
25266 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2911504 8-May-2022 09:54
Bung: What other junctions? Last mile copper isn't multiplexed.

I could walk around the block here and see several copper drop leads coiled up around power poles. Some demolished houses, some wind damage but line unused.

 

Multiples are a thing on cables to blocks and down driveways, they don't have all those pairs all the way back to the cabinet on their own. The output cables from those will be a direct run to the customer but the input ones may have services on it presented at other joins in the street or on other buildings.

 

I had issues with one of my copper connecitons they refused to fix because it and half the things up the pole had multiples going somewhere else and they were using all the good ones for the other houses. Now its all abandoned but the cables are still there because I guess there is no requirement for them to remove them.




Bung
4615 posts

Uber Geek


  #2911508 8-May-2022 10:36
I've understood cable multiples as being the same pair appearing in several junction boxes but only able to be used at one of them. Something that isn't helpful for DSL as the multiples are stubs the same as additional jackpoints.

gregmcc
2031 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2911512 8-May-2022 11:02
You could politely ask Chorus if they have an easement for their (now unused) copper lines on your property.

 

Maybe something along the lines of....you can keep your stuff on my property but there will be charges, otherwise they can arrange for removal at Chorus cost and that will be the end of the matter.

 

Set a time frame for them to remove their gear, say 30 days and after that date charges will be due.

 

If Chorus don't want to claim ownership of this equipment, then you should and then you remove it yourself.

 

 

 

 

cyril7
8750 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #2911517 8-May-2022 11:35
Bung: What other junctions? Last mile copper isn't multiplexed.

I could walk around the block here and see several copper drop leads coiled up around power poles. Some demolished houses, some wind damage but line unused.


It's possible, remote at that, that the leadin cable may carry 25 or 50 pairs, but more likely 10 or less, but some of those pairs may be jumpered to onward properties. As I say very unlikely, but possible, a quick inspection would confirm.

I agree with Greg's plan above

nztim
2328 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
TEAMnetwork
Subscriber

  #2911520 8-May-2022 12:16
That's a 25 pair lead-in, just get Chorus to check that there no in use onward pairs jumpered pairs and ask them to remove it

 

EDIT: $1200 to have it removed, divided by 3 dwellings is not unresonable




Bung
4615 posts

Uber Geek


  #2911575 8-May-2022 13:08
nztim:

EDIT: $1200 to have it removed, divided by 3 dwellings is not unresonable



Not when they probably have to fly someone in from the Philippines to do it 😀

Jase2985
11632 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #2911583 8-May-2022 14:26
nztim:

 

That's a 25 pair lead-in, just get Chorus to check that there no in use onward pairs jumpered pairs and ask them to remove it

 

EDIT: $1200 to have it removed, divided by 3 dwellings is not unresonable

 

 

yea it is, should be removed as part of the free fiber install unless you specifically requested it to remain.

SRP

SRP

10 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #2911787 9-May-2022 11:01
Stu: If that is still connected to an active cable out on the street, then yes Chorus/the contractor will have work to do before you can remove it. Builders presented with the same issue will have to go through the same process.

 

 

 

Why is it an issue, or an issue for me,  if there is an active cable out on the street?

SRP

SRP

10 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #2911789 9-May-2022 11:08
gregmcc:

 

You could politely ask Chorus if they have an easement for their (now unused) copper lines on your property.

 

Maybe something along the lines of....you can keep your stuff on my property but there will be charges, otherwise they can arrange for removal at Chorus cost and that will be the end of the matter.

 

Set a time frame for them to remove their gear, say 30 days and after that date charges will be due.

 

If Chorus don't want to claim ownership of this equipment, then you should and then you remove it yourself.

 

 

 

 

 

Yes I have discovered the part about Easements on their website. i will ask them if they have an easement for the pictured box on my unit, but I dont expect I will get a reply, as per usual with them.  I should be able to access this information myself, but am not sure how. Even if they  have no easement, taking to the said box with cutters and hammers is a bit dodgy.

xpd

xpd
Trash bandit
11995 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2911790 9-May-2022 11:13
SRP:

 

Stu: If that is still connected to an active cable out on the street, then yes Chorus/the contractor will have work to do before you can remove it. Builders presented with the same issue will have to go through the same process.

 

 

 

Why is it an issue, or an issue for me,  if there is an active cable out on the street?

 

 

Can you 100% guarantee that box is just for the 3 dwellings - could be a run off somewhere over a fence etc...... unlikely, but hey, back in the day when these things were put in, all sorts of fun was probably abound ;)

 

My view on it would be, is it causing you problems or located somewhere viewable and makes it look ugly ? If not, just leave it. Not costing you anything to do so.

 

 




SRP

SRP

10 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #2911791 9-May-2022 11:15
nztim:

 

That's a 25 pair lead-in, just get Chorus to check that there no in use onward pairs jumpered pairs and ask them to remove it

 

EDIT: $1200 to have it removed, divided by 3 dwellings is not unresonable

 

  Who said the other residents will want to pay. They have no interest in doing so? My goal is to have the thing removed from my wall free of charge, because I am prepared to do it as its on my property. I am not entirely sure the work Downers propose to do is on my property. 

 

 

SRP

SRP

10 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #2911801 9-May-2022 11:40
SRP:

 

nztim:

 

That's a 25 pair lead-in, just get Chorus to check that there no in use onward pairs jumpered pairs and ask them to remove it

 

EDIT: $1200 to have it removed, divided by 3 dwellings is not unresonable

 

  Who said the other residents will want to pay. They have no interest in doing so? My goal is to have the thing removed from my wall free of charge, because I am prepared to do it as its on my property. I am not entirely sure the work Downers propose to do is on my property. 

 

 

 

 

 

 

:i need the box removed so I can do important renovation work. Otherwise I wouldnt be bothering. 

