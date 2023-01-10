Some of our household flashlights are getting long in the tooth and take proprietary batteries.

I thought I'd go through and replace with decent models that use standard batteries. I want something smallish (fits in your hand comfortably) and tough, but nice and bright.

I find Lumen ratings quite hard to judge as it seems manufacturers 'measure' them differently.

Ideally suitable for indoor and outdoor use though they don't need to be wilderness friendly, but Ok to take camping or something for my kids etc.