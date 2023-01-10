Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Some of our household flashlights are getting long in the tooth and take proprietary batteries. 

 

I thought I'd go through and replace with decent models that use standard batteries. I want something smallish (fits in your hand comfortably) and tough, but nice and bright.

 

I find Lumen ratings quite hard to judge as it seems manufacturers 'measure' them differently.

 

Ideally suitable for indoor and outdoor use though they don't need to be wilderness friendly, but Ok to take camping or something for my kids etc.

 

 

I got a small torch from Kogan few years ago, extremely bright and does the job without chewing through the batteries, altho I usually only turn it on when needed, such as power outage etc. Have used it outside in rain as well with no problem.

 

Think is similar to this one.... altho I paid 2-3 times that at the time.

 

https://www.kogan.com/nz/buy/salelink-cree-q5-led-zoomable-focus-bright-flashlight-torch-220lm-light-32844713492559/

 

This may not tick many of your boxes, but I've found that you get a lot of torch for just 50 cents at Kmart.

 

They are incredibly (unbelievably) cheap, include batteries, are surprisingly bright and last at least one camping season, more if you keep batteries out when they're in storage. And for that price you could buy a dozen, hell even 30, and still come out on top over any branded torch on the market.

 

Let's not talk about today's totally disposable society...

