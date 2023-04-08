Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Recommend inline filter box with drop in easily replicable HEPA / charcoal filters?
I have a positive pressure ventilation system with this type of filter (HRV box filter). It's a pain to have to fit as to get it airtight it has to be taped in, then next year cut out to get the next one in, which is annoying when you're sitting up in a the ceiling space.

 

I'd quite like to replace this with something like an inline filter box with drop in filters. I found this one online but don't know anything about them. All I really want is a filter box that can take HEPA and charcoal filters that are effective and easy to replace. There has to be a way to have the filters reasonably easy to fit / remove without tape, and still have the air go through the filters rather than around them. I've tried emailing a couple of places about them but no-one seems interested in selling them, I've never gotten a reply.

 

Can anyone provide any advice here?

Could you get one 3D printed at the local library ?

 

Thingiverse has a whole lot of STL models, search it with "hepa filter box"

 

Hope that helps

 

 

Thanks, I'd rather buy a commercial one with commercially available refills. Seems a lot easier.

Not sure if these are suitable but I have bought off them multiple times

 

 

 

https://www.smooth-air.co.nz/product/catalog/1.DuctFittings*12.Filters*/?cat=7.7&sku=SOCK350

