I have a positive pressure ventilation system with this type of filter (HRV box filter). It's a pain to have to fit as to get it airtight it has to be taped in, then next year cut out to get the next one in, which is annoying when you're sitting up in a the ceiling space.

I'd quite like to replace this with something like an inline filter box with drop in filters. I found this one online but don't know anything about them. All I really want is a filter box that can take HEPA and charcoal filters that are effective and easy to replace. There has to be a way to have the filters reasonably easy to fit / remove without tape, and still have the air go through the filters rather than around them. I've tried emailing a couple of places about them but no-one seems interested in selling them, I've never gotten a reply.

Can anyone provide any advice here?