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ForumsHome Workshop DIYHow To replace Mixer Cartridge
Rickles

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#320182 15-Jul-2025 11:49
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Anyone know how to remove the old cartridge from mixer tap?

 

As shown, this appears to be held in by a plate or circle with four tabs .... I've tried pressing them, lifting them, and turning as if a locking plate thingie.

 

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Bung
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  #3394257 15-Jul-2025 12:00
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Any idea of brand? How much effort did you put into turning (anti clock)? The tabs look like they'd fit a form of tube spanner.



Rickles

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  #3394258 15-Jul-2025 12:10
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No idea of brand.  I put a screwdriver against one of the tabs and tried by hand and tapping with hammer.

 

Might take pic to local hardware or plumbing supply ... replacement cartridge is under $30 but calling a plumber would add $90 or more to that for what should be a simple DIY.

Bung
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  #3394259 15-Jul-2025 12:13
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Until you get the old one out you don't know what will fit. They aren't universal.



Linux
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  #3394260 15-Jul-2025 12:15
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Jump onto YouTube and search for videos of people replacing them!

 

I had to replace one few months back and in under 5 minutes found the correct type and watched the video and sorted

 

 

Rickles

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  #3394261 15-Jul-2025 12:21
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@Linux ... I tried searching, but nothing helpful .... can you tell me what you did?

 

Tks.

Rickles

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  #3394262 15-Jul-2025 12:30
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@bung ... yes, I'm aware of the types, but as you say until it comes out 😬

 
 
 
 

Shop now at Mighty Ape (affiliate link).
Bung
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  #3394283 15-Jul-2025 13:03
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In our previous house the only cart that fitted the sink mixer was $80. Not all are cheap 🙁

 

I found a query about a similar mixer on google but it wasn't answered.

 

You could try a wider shot with the mixer reassembled in google lens to establish the brand. That might lead further.

djtOtago
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  #3394359 15-Jul-2025 15:28
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The mixers in my house either have a brass nut holding the cartridge in, or you have to unscrew the chrome shroud to release the cartridge. Similar to this video. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=a2prr9ZiFxA&t=325s

 

 

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