Anyone know how to remove the old cartridge from mixer tap?
As shown, this appears to be held in by a plate or circle with four tabs .... I've tried pressing them, lifting them, and turning as if a locking plate thingie.
Any idea of brand? How much effort did you put into turning (anti clock)? The tabs look like they'd fit a form of tube spanner.
No idea of brand. I put a screwdriver against one of the tabs and tried by hand and tapping with hammer.
Might take pic to local hardware or plumbing supply ... replacement cartridge is under $30 but calling a plumber would add $90 or more to that for what should be a simple DIY.
Until you get the old one out you don't know what will fit. They aren't universal.
Jump onto YouTube and search for videos of people replacing them!
I had to replace one few months back and in under 5 minutes found the correct type and watched the video and sorted
In our previous house the only cart that fitted the sink mixer was $80. Not all are cheap 🙁
I found a query about a similar mixer on google but it wasn't answered.
You could try a wider shot with the mixer reassembled in google lens to establish the brand. That might lead further.
The mixers in my house either have a brass nut holding the cartridge in, or you have to unscrew the chrome shroud to release the cartridge. Similar to this video. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=a2prr9ZiFxA&t=325s
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