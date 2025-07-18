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ForumsHome Workshop DIYhammer drill vs impact drill
bigalow

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#320218 18-Jul-2025 20:22
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In going to install some cat6 around the house

 

so i need to get a drill just a basic one that will drill wood

 

whats the difference between a hammer drill  and a impact drill




 

 

 

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RunningMan
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  #3395452 18-Jul-2025 20:46
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Hammer drill vibrates in and out and is used with masonry bits to drill concrete. Impact drill is another name for the same thing.

 

Impact driver rotates the bit with repeated impacts - like a compressed air rattle gun used on wheel nuts.

 

Neither is required for drilling wood. Variable speed and reversible would be useful if you also want to use the drill for screwdriving.

 

 



mdf

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  #3395457 18-Jul-2025 21:16
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As above, but hammer drills are drills *with a setting* to drill holes in masonry or concrete. I don't think I've ever seen a hammer drill that didn't let you turn off the hammer function to drill wood or metal. Drilling wood is pretty straightforward, pretty much any drill will work. Depending on how many runs of Ethernet and through how many studs will determine the size of your bit.

tweake
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  #3395562 19-Jul-2025 13:52
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bigalow:

 

whats the difference between a hammer drill  and a impact drill

 

 

impact drills are the light weight vers of a hammer drill. impact drill are generally switchable between rotary hammer and drill. hammer drills are bigger commercial drills, usually switchable between rotary hammer and chisel. hammer drills take special drill bits.

 

for a DIY get an impact drill.



MichaelNZ
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  #3395564 19-Jul-2025 14:53
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An impact driver is usually used for nuts or bolts. If you are using one of these you must use it with impact rated bits.

 

For wood you use a standard drill.

 

For masonry you use a hammer drill and masonry drill bits.




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bigalow

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  #3395566 19-Jul-2025 15:20
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so something like this one

 

 

 

https://www.mitre10.co.nz/shop/black-decker-cordless-drill-kit-18-volt-1-5ah-600rpm/p/348328




 

 

 

tweake
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  #3395570 19-Jul-2025 16:17
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bigalow:

 

so something like this one

 

 

 

https://www.mitre10.co.nz/shop/black-decker-cordless-drill-kit-18-volt-1-5ah-600rpm/p/348328

 

 

 

i would go with something like https://www.mitre10.co.nz/shop/black-decker-powerconnect-cordless-hammer-drill-kit-2-0ah-18-volt/p/2030161

 

it has hammer, torque settings, 13mm chuck, slightly bigger battery tho its still small which will limit performance. its only a tad more in price, but it has far more useful features.

 

normally i would say go with the more pro brands, but at much higher prices.

 
 
 
 

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richms
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  #3395576 19-Jul-2025 17:52
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I would not be getting any black and decker product. Go to the green place and get the ozito power xchange tools instead. B+D is the cost cut to the max line from stanley black and decker, has very few tools in the range and nothing seems to be brushless. Ozito is a little cheaper and they have a wider range of products.




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  #3395584 19-Jul-2025 18:49
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bigalow:

 

In going to install some cat6 around the house

 

so i need to get a drill just a basic one that will drill wood

 

whats the difference between a hammer drill  and a impact drill

 

 

Are you going to be drilling through top plates and nogs lower in the wall?




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shrub
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  #3395586 19-Jul-2025 19:19
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Impacts are not great at drilling holes.

 

Saw this at bunnings and it's still going. Great for small one off jobs and 6 year warranty you can't go too wrong.

 

https://www.bunnings.co.nz/ryobi-18v-one-drill-driver-2ah-kit_p0865959

 

 

johno1234
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  #3395593 19-Jul-2025 20:06
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Another vote for Ozito PXC esp brushless. By no means pro grade but that’s ok coz we’re amateurs. 

bigalow

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  #3395594 19-Jul-2025 20:07
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hsvhel:

 

bigalow:

 

In going to install some cat6 around the house

 

so i need to get a drill just a basic one that will drill wood

 

whats the difference between a hammer drill  and a impact drill

 

 

Are you going to be drilling through top plates and nogs lower in the wall?

 

 

yes the nogs ( now i know what they are called) lower plate behind the wall 




 

 

 

HP

 
 
 
 

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bigalow

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  #3395595 19-Jul-2025 20:29
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shrub:

 

Impacts are not great at drilling holes.

 

Saw this at bunnings and it's still going. Great for small one off jobs and 6 year warranty you can't go too wrong.

 

https://www.bunnings.co.nz/ryobi-18v-one-drill-driver-2ah-kit_p0865959

 

 

 

 

was thinking about that one




 

 

 

Handle9
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  #3395612 20-Jul-2025 01:48
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shrub:

 

Impacts are not great at drilling holes.

 

Saw this at bunnings and it's still going. Great for small one off jobs and 6 year warranty you can't go too wrong.

 

https://www.bunnings.co.nz/ryobi-18v-one-drill-driver-2ah-kit_p0865959

 

 

 

 

I have a version of that which came in a kit. It’s a bit shit, I wouldn’t use it for top or bottom plates. The brushless version is a much better drill. 

Stu1
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  #3395632 20-Jul-2025 12:17
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You pay for what you get, highly recommend a kit like this . Covers most use cases 

 

https://www.thetoolshed.co.nz/product/47384-makita-lxt-cordless-sub-compact-hammer-drill-impact-driver-brushless-18v-tool?gad_source=1&gad_campaignid=17182567162&gbraid=0AAAAADLICtLDRfT8OlSX-oFxo21vpEK-s&gclid=EAIaIQobChMIzfDB_ZPKjgMVZRWDAx2Ryhj7EAQYAiABEgIIn_D_BwE

lxsw20
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  #3395637 20-Jul-2025 12:37
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As someone who owns a large amount of Makita LXT gear, I don't see the point in this case. The DIY brands are gonna do the job fine. 

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