Hey,

We had solar + battery installed a few weeks ago, and today we have finally had the two-way meter installed and up and running.

Now, chatting to our current power company Mercury, they are saying it can take up to two months for the buy-back to appear on our bill. This seems quite extreme and slow, and it means giving away power back to the grid for nothing for the next two more months!

Is this normal, or is Mercury being extra slow?

Thanks in advance