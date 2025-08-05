Hi

Hope someone might have some experience or recommendation.

We need to replace our old gas external cylinder (dates from the dark ages).

We looking to replace with a heat pump hot water cylinder.

Any recommendation on brands? My concern is warranty. Given the price of electric outdoor vs heat pump outdoor, we should make savings to offset the cost difference getting heat pump in 3-4 years (my paper napkin maths :D ).

So far one place has quoted Rheem Ambipower, stating their warranty process is better than Rinnai and Rinnai difficult to deal with. 7 year cylinder warranty / 3 year heat pump warranty. They really reluctant to quote Rinnai, eventually gave one that was more expensive than anyone else. Also the very firm that it will last longer than 3 years.



Through other quotes

Rinnai Hydraheat with 5 year heat pump warranty 7 year cylinder.

Carrier Blue - 10 year warranty. but can't find a lot of info about this online, which worries me.

Cost wise, depending on installer - all are very similar in price (within 1K), as each installer has a different cost for installation (as we moving it to a slightly different location).

Any thoughts or experiences?

Cheers